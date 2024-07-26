Lime Cordiale Release Their Third Album

Credit: Oliver Begg

Today sees the much-anticipated release of the third album from Lime Cordiale, ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK. A headrush of enchanting indie pop and transportative emotional journey, ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK is a tour de force that showcases how much Lime Cordiale both continues to remain tied to their roots and evolve exponentially.

“At first we envisioned our next album like a French menu - complete with entrees, mains, and desserts, every song referencing food or drink,” Louis laughs. Some of those references made it into the final blend, but the emotional resonance ran far deeper than the culinary. “The final result details the course of a relationship rather than a meal,” he adds.

"The album came together in different weird parts of the world, even down to Louis cutting the collage in the back of the tour bus, so we wanted to honour that impact," Oli says. But when it came time to put the tracks to record, they opted for the family homestead to maintain that intimacy and warmth, converting the living room to a makeshift studio.

The album features already released singles ‘Cold Treatment’, The Big Reveal; Ou L'Hypocrite’, ‘Pedestal’, ‘Imposter Syndrome’, ‘Colin’, ‘Country Club’, and ‘Facts Of Life’ as well as another 6 tracks including focus track, the album title track, ‘Enough Of The Sweet Talk’.

The album will be showcased around Australia and New Zealand on a mammoth album tour this October. Playing their biggest rooms to date, Lime Cordiale’s Enough Of The Sweet Talk Tour will kick off in Perth’s on Thursday October 3 before heading through arenas in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The band then returns to New Zealand, with their first show in Dunedin at the Town Hall on Wednesday October 16, before heading to Christchurch on Thursday October 17, Wellington on Saturday October 19, and ending in Auckland at the Town Hall on Sunday October 20.

ENOUGH OF THE SWEET TALK follows on from albums 14 STEPS TO A BETTER YOU and PERMANENT VACATION and CORDI ELBA, their acclaimed collaboration with actor/musician/DJ and record label boss Idris Elba.

Lime Cordiale has amassed over 500 million streams on Spotify, 40 million Apple Music streams, with YouTube views exceeding 30 million. Their infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans have made them one of Australia’s most in demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas.

