Downer Backs The Games Again

Friday, 26 July 2024, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Masters Games

(Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand Masters Games Manager Heather Cox is delighted to announce that Downer returning as the principal sponsor for the New Zealand Masters Games for the fourth year running. The 36th edition of the Games will take place in Whanganui from January 31 to February 9 next year.

“Downer's enthusiastic approach to sponsorship, combined with the widespread participation of their staff from across the country, has significantly enriched the event,” said Heather. “We deeply value Downer’s involvement, which includes funding support, recycling collaborations, shared marketing efforts, traffic management, and brand activations at the Games Village.”

“Downer plays an active role in ensuring the success and growth of the New Zealand Masters Games, and we are truly grateful for their support,” added Marianne Cavanagh, NZMG Trust Chair. “When we launched the new NZMG brand for the 2023 Games, Downer went above and beyond, helping us recycle old signage and create new assets. It’s fantastic to roll out the NZMG and Downer brands together again in 2025.”

The New Zealand Masters Games is one of Aotearoa’s largest multi-sport events, attracting thousands of participants from New Zealand and beyond. With over 55 different sports, the Games provide a unique opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to unite through sport and play.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the New Zealand Masters Games,” said Craig West, Downer in New Zealand Country Lead. “Supporting the Games again reflects our commitment to positively enabling communities to thrive where our employees, live, work and play. We look forward to another fantastic event in Whanganui and celebrating the achievements of all the participants.”

As Downer is an Australasian business, “Maybe we will see Downer players from across the Tasman join us for some friendly competition against their local counterparts,' says Heather. 

The sports programme is being prepared for registrations opening on September 3. Early Bird sign-ups are encouraged to take advantage of the $75 fee, with a $10 discount for Whanganui locals.  

