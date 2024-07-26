Donovan Grobbelaar Appointed Auckland HEARTS Head Coach

Former Auckland ACES allrounder Donovan Grobbelaar has been appointed as Head Coach - Female Performance Programme & Auckland HEARTS.

Grobbelaar, who served as Assistant Coach for the Auckland ACES last season, was also previously Assistant Coach for the HEARTS and thus is familiar with the environment.

“I am really looking forward to going back into the HEARTS environment and leading this awesome group of people,” says Grobbelaar.

“My time spent with the ACES was amazing and I have learned so much about myself as a coach. Being a Head Coach is new territory for me but I am super excited for the challenge ahead.”

Interim CEO of Auckland Cricket Ian Francis says this familiarity was key to Grobbelaar beating out two other strong candidates for the job.

“Donovan has proven experience coaching in the professional game at Auckland over the past five years, and although this will be his first Head Coach role we are confident he has the knowledge, skills and drive to be a success.

“Donovan has expressed a desire to be long term coach in the Women’s Game,” says Francis.

Grobbelaar’s appointment means he vacates his role as ACES Assistant Coach. This position will be filled prior to the commencement of the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

