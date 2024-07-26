Final NZ Darts Masters Lineup Confirmed

The field for next month’s New Zealand Darts Masters has been confirmed, with newly crowned World Matchplay champion Luke Humphries set to headline this year’s World Series of Darts event.

The 2024 New Zealand Darts Masters will take place at Hamilton's GLOBOX Arena on August 16-17, as a star-studded 16-player line-up compete for the coveted title across two days of action.

World number one Humphries will make his World Series of Darts debut in Hamilton alongside teenage sensation Luke Littler, as reigning champion Rob Cross returns to defend his title.

Gerwyn Price – a New Zealand Darts Masters winner back in 2022 – will be one of five World Champions in action, as world number two Michael Smith and European Champion Peter Wright also feature.

UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh will make his third consecutive appearance in Hamilton, while Australian number one Damon Heta competes as a PDC representative, having broken into the world’s top ten in 2024.

New Zealand’s number one Haupai Puha heads up the eight Oceanic representatives, with Puha’s World Cup partner Ben Robb and Australian stalwart Simon Whitlock also set to star.

Former NZ Darts Masters quarter-finalists Kayden Milne and Jonny Tata will also compete on home soil next month, and they will be joined by Mark Cleaver and World Series debutant Daniel Snookes.

Australia’s Jeremy Fagg completes the 16-player field, after finishing top of the Dartplayers Australia Order of Merit to confirm his qualification.

Friday’s first round will see the eight PDC superstars take on their Oceanic counterparts for a place in the last eight, before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are held on a bumper Finals Day on Saturday, August 17.

2024 New Zealand Darts Masters

August 16-17, GLOBOX Arena, Hamilton

PDC Representatives

Luke Humphries (England)

Michael Smith (England)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Luke Littler (England)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Damon Heta (Australia)

Oceanic Representatives

Haupai Puha (New Zealand)

Simon Whitlock (Australia)

Mark Cleaver (New Zealand)

Kayden Milne (New Zealand)

Ben Robb (New Zealand)

Jonny Tata (New Zealand)

Daniel Snookes (New Zealand)

Jeremy Fagg (Australia)

