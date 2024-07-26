Kendra Kay - I’m Good

'I'm Good' is a feel good, upbeat country song that is driven by the fiddle and the sounds of traditional and 90's country. Reflecting on all of the simple things in life that make life good, sunshine, a cool breeze, a good friend, and knowing that no matter what happens in life, there are good things all around us. Knowing this makes it easier to appreciate the small and beautiful things in our lives. Recorded in Nashville and Canada, the song features production by Trent Willmon (Cody Johnson) and Murray Pulver (Bros. Landreth) and gives the listener a reason to smile and kick up their boots to see all of the good things in their own life.

Raised in a rodeo family on the Canadian prairies, few people capture the spirit of country music like award winning artist Kendra Kay. In 2022, she signed with Willing Records/Universal Music Canada to release her debut full length record ‘Homegrown Heart’, which includes songs written by Maren Morris, Carly Pearce and Ryan Hurd. The album debuted at #1 on the Canadian Country iTunes Charts as well as #3 on the All-Genre charts. As a 7x Manitoba Country Music Association Award winner, she has toured across Canada as direct support for Tanya Tucker, James Barker Band, Dean Brody, Jess Moskaluk and many others.

Along with her music, Kendra has earned a Championship Buckle in Barrel Racing, and is putting grit, determination and her signature ‘powerhouse vocals’ (Top Country News) into her music. Since her EP ‘More to Me’, which is co-produced by Terri Clark, was released in 2018 she has amassed over 3 million global streams, spent 35 weeks on the Canadian Airplay Chart and secured USA sync placement with her single ‘Steady’ (The Five on Fox).

Armed with her 5-piece band, she has performed for country music fans across Canada. A few of her touring highlights include major performances such as the CFL Banjo Bowl Halftime Show at Investors Group Stadium, Canadian Finals Rodeo, and festivals such as Sunfest Country Music Festival, Dauphin’s Countryfest Mainstage, Canadian Music Week, Boots & Hearts pre-party and many more.

