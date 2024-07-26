The Wait Is Over! Tickets Now On Sale For The Lord Of The Rings - A Musical Tale

Tickets for the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale are yesterday on sale for performances across the strictly limited five week season at The Civic, Auckland.

With performances beginning from November 5th, this journey to the magical realms of Middle-earth tells the story of The Lord of the Rings from the Hobbits’ perspective, as J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy of books is brought to life on the stage, performed by a stellar cast of multi-skilled actor-musicians.

Created under license from Middle-earth Enterprises (the owner of exclusive worldwide motion picture and stage rights for The Lord of the Rings), this adventure through the epic realm of Middle-earth has been beloved by generations of readers. With book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna (Maddie, La Cava) and Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day) and original music by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Finnish folk band Värttinä, and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical), this theatrical event celebrates community, courage and camaraderie to create an unforgettable experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike. “Tolkien would have been so proud” (WhatsOnStage).

The highly anticipated production will have its US premiere this weekend at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the prestigious theater that has launched productions such as SIX, Illinoise, and The Notebook ahead of their Broadway debuts. The Lord of the Rings - a Musical Tale had its initial production at The Watermill Theatre in the United Kingdom, receiving rave reviews with The Guardian calling it the ‘Greatest Show on Middle Earth’.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is presented in Auckland by Kevin Wallace Productions, GWB Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises, in association with Tim McFarlane and People Entertainment Group. The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is produced in partnership with The Watermill Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. The Auckland season of the production is made possible by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate, and with support from Auckland Live.

© Scoop Media

