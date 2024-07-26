Steven Completes The NZ Paralympic Team Line Up For Paris 2024

Paralympian #224 Anna Steven is set for her second Paralympic Games appearance winning selection in the Women’s 200m T64 for the New Zealand Paralympic Team at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The 23-year-old Auckland-based Para sprinter has impressed with her performances in Europe this year to earn her spot on the Team for Paris 2024. Steven is the 25th and final athlete officially announced as part of the NZ Paralympic Team for Paris 2024.

Anna Steven (Photo/Supplied)

An elated Steven said of winning selection: “I’m very happy and honoured to have another opportunity to represent New Zealand at a Paralympic Games and wear the fern.



“I enjoyed some good results recently while racing in Europe and everything is tracking positively. I hope to do the best I can and make myself and New Zealand proud in Paris.”

After being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 12 and following months of chemotherapy, Steven underwent major surgery which led to a below the knee right leg amputation. Inspired by watching the feats of Paralympian #197 Liam Malone, who won two gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Anna took up Para athletics at the age of 16.

Within her first year of stepping on the track she competed for New Zealand at the 2017 World Junior Para Championships and two years later made her senior debut at the Para Athletics World Championships in Dubai, posting an Oceania 100m T64 record and placing seventh in the 200m T64 final.

Anna made her Paralympic debut appearance at Tokyo 2020, banking a personal best and Oceania record of 28.60 in the heats of the 200m T64 before finishing eighth in the final.

The Bachelor of Science graduate, who coaches herself in collaboration with Tony Catchpole, currently trains four to five track sessions a week along with a couple of gym sessions.

Paralympics New Zealand CEO Greg Warnecke said: “We are delighted to announce Anna Steven as our 25th and final athlete to be included as part of our NZ Paralympic Team for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Anna will be making her second Paralympic appearance and her presence will further bolster the quality of our Team in Paris. We are excited to see what she can achieve in the French capital.”

Athletics NZ CE Cam Mitchell said: "We're incredibly proud to welcome Anna to our team of six heading to the 2024 Paralympics. Her selection is a testament to her dedication to our sport and our continued commitment to our Paralympic programs. We have every confidence that she will proudly represent us in Paris wearing the Black Singlet.

Note:

The NZ Paralympic Team in Paris 2024 boasts 25 Para athletes across 8 Para sports.

The NZ Paralympic Team is one of New Zealand’s most successful sport teams, consistently performing on the world stage. In Tokyo 2020, the Team placed 4th in the world per capita, with 97% of the Team having top 8 finishes.

The NZ Paralympic Team strives to challenge perceptions towards disability, showcasing high performance athletes who prove anything is possible.

SinceTel Aviv 1968 Paralympic Games, 227 New Zealand Paralympianshave been part of New Zealand Paralympic Teamscompetingat26 Paralympic Games (14 summer and 12 winter) winning a staggering 236 medals (201 in summer and 35 in winter).

One Team, One Spirit is the brand positioning of the New Zealand Paralympic Team, created to remind New Zealanders of our pride and desire to succeed on the world stage. The idea of Team is central to One Team, One Spirit … when Para athletes, support staff and fans unite, we are One Spirit taking on the world.

