Artist Winter Retreat At Yorkshire Sculpture Park: 2024 Call For Applicants

For over 40 years, artist residencies have been at the heart of Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP). Since 2019 YSP has worked with Te Tuhi as a partner from Aotearoa New Zealand, and philanthropists Sigrid and Stephen Kirk, to host the YSP’s first two artist residencies, and celebrated the opportunity to work with artists from the country for the first time.

Camellia House. Courtesy of Yorkshire Sculpture Park. (Photo/Jonty Wilde)

Building on this successful partnership and programme, YSP and Te Tuhi are offering another placement for a New Zealand artist to stay on-site at YSP for 4 weeks between October and December 2024. Supported by the British Council Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific, the residency will include: accommodation with studio space for desk-based activities; a material budget of $1,500; curator critique feedback and up to two days of technical consultation with the YSP team; economy international airfare; internal UK travel expenses and a stipend for food and subsistence ($5,000).

The successful artist is not required to make an object or exhibition, but they may receive curatorial and technical advice if required. We are keen to support artists who have not yet developed a mainstream career and for whom this is likely to be their first working visit to the UK.

Applicants are required to submit a single PDF document (no greater than 5MB in total and no longer than 10 pages) including a short statement on their practice, images of their work, an exhibition history/CV with the names and contact details of two referees, and a simple outline of their plans if they were to be offered the residency. This proposal does not have to be definitive and can change during the course of the residency.

Applications should be submitted to exhibitions@tetuhi.art before 18 August 2024. Interviews will take place in early September with the selected candidate notified by mid-September.

In advance of the residency, the recipient will need to apply for a Creative Worker visa, with YSP as a sponsor: https://www.gov.uk/creative-worker-visa.

Natasha Beckman, Country Director New Zealand and the Pacific at the British Council, says of the residency: “We are delighted to be working with Te Tuhi again to support sending a local artist to a UK-based residency. One of our key priorities is to help build capacity in the arts sector while also creating a platform for cultural exchange, new collaborations and relationships between the UK and New Zealand. This represents our first partnership with Yorkshire Sculpture Park, and we are excited to be working with a residency outside of London and the new possibilities that this engagement may bring.”

