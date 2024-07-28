Bawden First In NIRS At The Ventia Rally Of Dargaville Tunatahi As Palmer Inherits Overall Lead

Todd Bawden/Dave Neil (Ford Fiesta R5 MkII) have finished second overall and first North Island Rally Series North Island Rally Series car home in the Ventia Rally of Dargaville Tunatahi. The event attracted some of the top competitors from the NZ Rally Championship which saw Ben Hunt/Tony Rawstorn (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) take the overall win from Bawden/Neill with Jack Hawkeswood/Jason Farmer (Toyota GR Yaris AP4) third.

“The best roads in NZ are up here,” commented Bawden. “The stages were mint, hard and fast with plenty of grip. The local support for a club rally has been fantastic. It’s been quite unbelievable the crowds watching even right from early in the morning.

“We didn’t have any issues or problems all day so pleased with our speed and to finish second overall to Ben (Hunt).”

The third round of the 2024 Generator Rental Services North Island Rally Series (NIRS) saw competition over six Special Stages starting and finishing in Dargaville using several roads last used in the 1998 Rally New Zealand, a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The event attracted huge crowds of local spectators who welcomed rallying back to the Kaipara District after an absence of many years with a number of fans reminiscing about the WRC days.

“The support from the Dargaville community has been outstanding,” said Event Chairman and NIRS coordinator Marty Roestenburg. “It was the biggest event in Dargaville for a long time and it’s great to give local businesses a boost as the whole area, Council, Iwi, residents, event partners and the Dargaville community have been right behind the event.”

Fourth overall was Quentin Palmer/Noel Moloney (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 5), the second NIRS car to finish with Palmer taking over the lead of the series from Phil Campbell who was not entered in the round. Hayden McKenzie/Shane Reynolds (Toyota Yaris AP4) finished fifth overall ahead of the first two-wheel drive car of Daniel Haines/Matt Priest (Ford Escort Mk2).

“That was a great battle with McCrae (Soper),” said Haines. “There was lots of grip out there today which gives you a lot of confidence which makes it a bit easier to being committed. The roads were magic with a bit of everything.” McCrae Sloper/Dave Christie (BMW328i) finished just 12.3 seconds behind Haines, fifth in the NIRS and seventh overall.

Hunt won all six Special Stages ahead of Jack Hawkeswood and Todd Bawden. While Dylan Turner/Brianna Little (Audi S1 AP4) initially held second overall, a ‘soft’ roll over in SS2 saw the pairing withdraw from the rally. Bawden was able to come home second overall after taking more time out of Hawkeswood on the final stage, finishing 9.4 seconds ahead of the Toyota driver.

Palmer was another to do well on SS6 moving up a place to fourth overall after taking time out of Hayden McKenzie. Palmer moves into the lead of the 2024 Generator Rental Services North Island Rally Series, 15-points ahead of Phil Campbell with Bawden in third.

The fourth round of the NIRS, the Hoddle Rd Rallysprint takes place 18 August 2024 in Otorohanga.

