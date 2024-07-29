Bachelor NZ Heartthrob Art Green Sizzles In New Campaign For The Breeze

In the depths of winter when fatigue is at its peak, New Zealand’s number one music station – The Breeze – is bringing the heat with a new multi-channel brand campaign featuring a toned, tanned and shirtless Art Green.

The TVC, which goes to air today, portrays a busy working mother finding solace with The Breeze, which she puts on to escape and relax. Set to the uplifting Kiwi classic ‘Melting Pot’ by icons When the Cat’s Away, the campaign depicts her daydreaming of a tropical paradise.

Viewers can look forward to seeing plenty of New Zealand’s first reality TV heartthrob Art Green from The Bachelor NZ. Thanks to the magic of music, a suburban kitchen transforms to a tropical dreamscape, where our leading man serves up a platter of fruit and some smouldering looks.

The Breeze Content Director Will Maisey says: “We’ve had great campaigns before, but this year, we wanted to do something different. Celebrating New Zealand talent along with an iconic Kiwi song we love. The Breeze playlist is all about 'taking it easy'. With life's complexities and stresses, our latest campaign reminds us all that The Breeze offers an escape.”

The Breeze is Aotearoa’s #1 music station and #1 radio station for women (35-59), with 614,700 listeners nationwide.*

To check out the 'Escape and Take It Easy' campaign and to stay updated on upcoming events and promotions, visit www.thebreeze.co.nz or follow us @thebreeze_nz.

* GFK Total NZ 1/2024 share and cumulative audience

About MediaWorks:

MediaWorks is New Zealand's leading radio and outdoor media company with over 2.4 million weekly listeners and over 5,000 outdoor touch points nationwide. The company owns and operates radio brands The Edge, The Rock, More FM, The Breeze, The Sound, Mai FM, George FM, Magic, Humm FM, Channel X and rova. MediaWorks brands and people are household names with local, highly engaged audiences. www.mediaworks.co.nz

