Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bachelor NZ Heartthrob Art Green Sizzles In New Campaign For The Breeze

Monday, 29 July 2024, 8:20 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

In the depths of winter when fatigue is at its peak, New Zealand’s number one music station – The Breeze – is bringing the heat with a new multi-channel brand campaign featuring a toned, tanned and shirtless Art Green.

The TVC, which goes to air today, portrays a busy working mother finding solace with The Breeze, which she puts on to escape and relax. Set to the uplifting Kiwi classic ‘Melting Pot’ by icons When the Cat’s Away, the campaign depicts her daydreaming of a tropical paradise.

Viewers can look forward to seeing plenty of New Zealand’s first reality TV heartthrob Art Green from The Bachelor NZ. Thanks to the magic of music, a suburban kitchen transforms to a tropical dreamscape, where our leading man serves up a platter of fruit and some smouldering looks.

The Breeze Content Director Will Maisey says: “We’ve had great campaigns before, but this year, we wanted to do something different. Celebrating New Zealand talent along with an iconic Kiwi song we love. The Breeze playlist is all about 'taking it easy'. With life's complexities and stresses, our latest campaign reminds us all that The Breeze offers an escape.”

The Breeze is Aotearoa’s #1 music station and #1 radio station for women (35-59), with 614,700 listeners nationwide.*

To check out the 'Escape and Take It Easy' campaign and to stay updated on upcoming events and promotions, visit www.thebreeze.co.nz or follow us @thebreeze_nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

* GFK Total NZ 1/2024 share and cumulative audience

About MediaWorks:

MediaWorks is New Zealand's leading radio and outdoor media company with over 2.4 million weekly listeners and over 5,000 outdoor touch points nationwide. The company owns and operates radio brands The Edge, The Rock, More FM, The Breeze, The Sound, Mai FM, George FM, Magic, Humm FM, Channel X and rova. MediaWorks brands and people are household names with local, highly engaged audiences. www.mediaworks.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 