Hannah Everingham Announces 8 Date Aotearoa Spring Tour

Bad Gin Sanctuary & Leather Jacket Records present the HANNAH EVERINGHAM SPRING TOUR

Following from the release of her spectacular second album Siempre Tiene Flores (Leather Jacket Records/underunderground Records) New Zealand born Hannah Everingham tours the country again this spring. Last touring in fall across a series of intimate solo shows, Everingham is this spring touring with her bandmate & co-producer of the album Thomas Isbister on drums, in celebration of the album’s title; ‘to always have flowers’.

Including two hometown full band shows (Lyttleton & Pigeon Bay, Banks Peninsula), this tour will bring an evening of folk magic, new songs, and Everingham’s original & extraordinary talent across the country.

“I keep coming back to how unique she feels in the local landscape, a raconteur who’s light on her feet, mellifluous, and charming” (Tony Stamp, Radio New Zealand)

“Alternative Folk & Indie Rock from one of the most talented songwriters we’ve heard in some time. For fans of Tom Waits, Patti Smith, Aldous Harding & Courtney Barnett.” (Flying Out Records, 'Siempre Tiene Flores' Album of the Month March 2024)

“Feeling beamed out of a timeless sonic realm” (Under The Radar)

