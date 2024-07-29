Five Finalists Announced For The 2024 Lexus Song Quest

From left to right: Austin Haynes, Manase Latu, Sumi Jo, Katie Trigg, MorganAndrew-King, Tayla Alexandra (Photo/Supplied)

The journey to be crowned the 2024 Lexus Song Quest winner is one step closer, with Sunday night’s announcement of the five finalists. The finalists were judged in front of a live audience by GRAMMY Award-winning South Korean lyric coloratura soprano Sumi Jo, following two thrilling semi-final concerts on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July at St Andrew’s on The Terrace.

The Finalists for the 2024 Lexus Song Quest in association with the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation will compete for the title at the Grand Final Gala at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on Saturday 3 August accompanied by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra are: (listed alphabetically)

AUSTIN HAYNES (23), countertenor, from Kā Muriwai/Arrowtown and Naarm/Melbourne

KATIE TRIGG (25), mezzo-soprano from Ngāhinapōuri/Hamilton

Manase Latu (28), tenor from Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland

Morgan-Andrew King (24), bass from Tahaaroa, Waikato

Tayla Alexander (23), soprano from Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland

Sumi Jo has been highly impressed with the vocal quality and skills of the ten Semi-Finalists.

“Choosing a top five from such a skilled group of Semi-Finalists has been incredibly challenging. Beyond having a beautiful voice with impeccable tone, technique, and musicality, it's essential to possess star quality and charisma that immediately captivates the audience. Effective communication is key, but in today’s world, intelligence, a business mindset, and determination are also crucial for managing a future as a professional singer.”

In its 68-year history the Song Quest has launched the careers of some of New Zealand’s most celebrated singers including Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Dame Malvina Major, Phillip Rhodes, Jonathan Lemalu and Sol3 Mio’s Amitai Pati.

The winner will be announced live at the Grand Final Gala on Saturday 3 August. Tickets are still available for purchase from $39.

