Untrodden Ways: NZTrio’s 2024 Triptych Journey Continues

Monday, 29 July 2024, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Photo Credit: Danny Rood

NZTrio, one of New Zealand’s most celebrated chamber ensembles, is delighted to announce the second instalment of their 2024 series, with Triptych 2: Untrodden Ways. This continuation of their three-part concert series will unfold in September & October in Whitianga (15 Sep), Auckland (18 Sep), and Greytown (22 Sep), before travelling across the ditch to Adelaide (4 Oct) and Melbourne (5 Oct).

Following the success of the Triptych 1: Unquiet Dream tour in May this year, where founding member Sarah Watkins joined as guest pianist while Somi Kim was on parental leave, Somi Kim (piano) will now return for the remainder of the year alongside Ashley Brown (cello) and Amalia Hall (violin).

"It’ll be great to have Somi back in the team and we’re all really looking forward to bringing this incredible music on tour. It’s such a fascinating mix of intimate and intense music, it’s going to be a wild ride!" says Ashley Brown.

Untrodden Ways will take the audience on a musical exploration beginning with Felix Mendelssohn's acclaimed chamber work, ‘Trio in C minor’ before NZ composer Reuben Jelleyman presents a fresh perspective on Bach’s chorales. Jennifer Higdon's ‘Piano Trio' paints melodic canvases with evocative harmonies, while Arno Babadjanian's passionate 'Trio in F-Sharp minor' immerses listeners in the rich and vibrant traditions of Armenian music.

Later in the year, the third program, closing out the series for 2024 is Untamed Hope, a showcase of brilliance and fearlessness in impassioned and powerful works from Fanny Mendelssohn, Joan Tower, Eva Bedggood, and Ethel Smyth.

As The Triptych Series progresses through the year, audiences are taken through various genres and composers from across generations, where each note tells a unique story and every chord resonates with the shared human experience.

