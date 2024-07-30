Brian McFadden (Westlife) & Keith Duffy (Boyzone) Bring Their Musical Supergroup To New Zealand In 2025

Photo/Supplied

Boyzlife, the musical supergroup formed by Brian McFadden of Westlife and Keith Duffy of Boyzone, are thrilled to announce their upcoming tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Experience an unforgettable evening of revered anthems that defined the 1990s and 2000s including ‘My Love’, ‘World of Our Own’, ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘If I Let You Go’, ‘Picture of You’, ‘No Matter What’, ‘Words’, ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ and many more esteemed Westlife and Boyzone hits.

DUNEDIN – REGENT THEATRE – TUESDAY MARCH 25

CHRISTCHURCH – ISAAC THEATRE – WEDNESDAY MARCH 26

PALMERSTON NORTH – REGENT ON BROADWAY – THURSDAY MARCH 27

WELLINGTON – OPERA HOUSE – FRIDAY MARCH 28

TAURANGA – BAYCOURT – SATURDAY MARCH 29

AUCKLAND – POWERSTATION – SUNDAY MARCH 30

Tickets on sale Thursday August 1 at 1pm from http://davidroywilliams.com

When Boyzlife first hit the road, combining their talents to perform hits from both of their former bands as well as new material, they never imagined that six years later they would be playing to thousands of fans worldwide.

“The whole concept of the band at the start was that we wanted to do an autobiographical show”, says Keith. “We wanted to tell our life experiences through the music rather than write in a book. So we created Boyzlife! Now our collaboration brings together the nostalgic appeal of Boyzone and Westlife, together with an amazing live show.”

As members of two of the most successful boy bands of all time, having collectively sold over 55 million records worldwide and racked up a whopping 17 Number One singles in the UK, Keith and Brian have plenty of stories to tell!

Boyzlife has continued to tour extensively, adding new music, never-before-heard stories and experiences to their iconic catalogue while playing to audiences all over the world, performing to hundreds of thousands of fans in the process.

“The shows just continue to grow!” Keith enthuses. “We have a full live band behind us. We’ve got all the bells and whistles: pyro, special effects… we’ve even still got some of the moves! Its pure fun”.

Brian added, “We’re just hoping that the memories and melodies will give you a bit of enjoyment and that people will sing along. Hopefully, it will put a smile on people’s faces. We’re just trying to make people happy again”.

With their unique blend of nostalgia and high-energy performances, Boyzlife is set to bring joy and entertainment to their fans down under. Stayed tuned for new music releases from Boyzlife. Tickets on sale August 1 at 1pm from http://davidroywilliams.com

Photo/Supplied

