Samoa Shock New Caledonia To Kick-off Group B At OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2024

Samoa have stunned New Caledonia with a 2-0 win at Stade Pater to kick off Group B action at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship.

Valerio Raccuglia’s side had a limited preparation with only a couple of training sessions together before arriving in Tahiti but they impressed with a resolute defensive display, well marshalled by Isikeli Brown and Dante Leota at the back and a commanding midfield performance from Alonzo Taulapapa, and they deserved their victory.

Both goals came in the first half, largely against the run of play as New Caledonia enjoyed the lion share of possession.

Samoa however looked dangerous on the counter attack and on a greasy surface their long through-ball tactics caused uncertainty at times in the New Caledonian defence.

New Caledonia had made a confident beginning to the match and Darryl Hmaloko fired against the outside of the post in the 4th minute, whilst at the other end Bevan Jr Kapisi forced a fine save at the near post from Nicolas Kultran in the New Caledonia goal after a strong run down the flank.

Defender Fabrice Lopue then went close for New Caledonia in the 12th minute with an audacious volley from the edge of the box.

Samoa took a shock lead through a 17th minute own goal that rebounded off a defender and across the line following a curling cross into the box.

The goal sparked an immediate response from Leo Lopez’s side who came close to levelling the scores in the 20th minute when Hmaloko hit the post for a second time.

New Caledonia continued to press forward but their attacks were constantly thwarted by a resolute Samoan defence and were largely reduced to long range attempts.

Five minutes before the break the Samoans doubled their lead with Aaron Enoka running onto a through ball, outpacing the defence and sliding the ball past the on-rushing Kultran with the outside of his boot.

Samoa next face the Solomon Islands as they look to clinch a semi-final berth while New Caledonia meet hosts Tahiti.

New Caledonia: 0

Samoa: 2 (Own Goal 17, Aaron ENOKA 40’)

HT 0-2

