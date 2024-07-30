Tahiti Delight Home Crowd With Opening Match Victory Over Solomon Islands

Tahiti scored a late winner to beat the Solomon Islands 2-1 in a pulsating Group B clash at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Papeete.

The hosts had to come from behind to claim a deserved win after dominating a high-quality encounter in front of a vocal home crowd at Stade Pater.

The Solomon Islands got off to the perfect start to the match when Ashley Kwaimasia opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, spotting the Tahiti keeper Keahi Tenania off his line and his long-range effort found the back of the net.

The early goal silenced the home crowd who had turned up in their hundreds to support Tahiti.

Stung by the early setback, Raiarii Golhen’s side quickly gained control of the midfield battle and Anahoa Aharau had two good chances to level in the first spell. The first came after a jinking run, followed by a right-footed effort that forced a diving save from Solomon Islands goalkeeper Alick Hale in the 14th minute. Five minutes later, Aharau found himself in space just inside the box but fired straight at the ‘keeper.

The Solomon Islands side were always dangerous on the counter and Patty Kenimoi produced a weaving through the defence, nearly scoring a brilliant solo goal in the 34th minute but Tenania dived to his left to make a great save.

Tahiti upped the intensity after the break and were soon back on level terms through their talismanic captain Tiahiti Colombani, who blasted a stunning free-kick past Hale in the 48th minute. Three minutes later Keahinui Brown forced Hale into making a diving save away to his left.

The chances kept coming for the home side, with the woodwork and a header off the line keeping the Solomon Islands side level.

Seven minutes later and Solomon Islands’ resistance was broken, when Keahinui Brown’s stinging left-footed shot from outside the box crept inside the post to give Tahiti the lead.

Next up for Tahiti is a battle with New Caledonia while the Solomon Islands must regroup when they face the day’s other winner, Samoa.

Tahiti: 2 (Tiahiti COLOMBANI 48’, Keahinui BROWN 83)

Solomon Islands: 1 (Ashley KWAIMASIA 3’)

HT: 0-1

