NZ Post’s Latest Stamps Pay Tribute To All Black’s Invincibles Team On 100th Anniversary

The Invincibles miniature sheet (Photo/Supplied)

NZ Post are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the All Blacks 1924-25 rugby union tour of the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Canada with the release of stamps celebrating the team’s unbeaten record.

After a six-week sea voyage, the team arrived in England, where they had a little over a week to regain form and fitness. Despite initial doubt from commentators and injuries and illness playing their part, the team appeared almost indestructible on the field earning the team the moniker ‘Invincibles’.

On their return, thousands packed the wharfs of Wellington harbour to welcome the team home, and official celebrations were hosted by the Wellington City Mayor and at Parliament.

To be released on 7 August, the collection features original black and white photos from the tour and were sourced from the archives at the New Zealand Rugby Museum in Palmerston North.

NZ Post’s Collectables programme and content manager Lynette Townsend said the stamps have been intentionally designed to look like a scrapbook and drew on the language at the time of the tour.

Townsend said a special limited-edition pack is available for collectors – which is accompanied with a booklet and commentary from Stephen Berg, the director of the New Zealand Rugby Museum.

Featuring on the $2.30 stamp is Invincibles Scottish-born captain Clifford (Cliff) Porter who has been described as one of the pioneers of rugby in Wellington. Porter represented New Zealand in 41 international matches, seven of them at full test level, scoring 16 tries.

Cliff Porter (Captain) leads the All Blacks out for their first match against Devon. The fern on their jerseys has an unusual shape. The jerseys were made and embroidered for the team in England (Photo/Supplied)

A humble man, Porter finished his career in 1930 having played 41 matches for the All Blacks, including 37 as captain and 7 tests.

His daughter Elaine Westlake says her father who passed away in 1976 would have been quietly thrilled to know he was chosen to be on a NZ Post stamp.

“He would have pretended to be embarrassed but I know he would have been thrilled,” she said.

The Invincibles collection includes stamps, first day cover, miniature sheet, miniature sheet first day cover, presentation pack and limited edition set.

Presale orders and more information can be found on the Collectables website https://collectables.nzpost.co.nz/invincibles

Stamp descriptions

$2.30 Cliff Porter - Cliff Porter (Captain) leads the All Blacks out for their first match against Devon. The fern on their jerseys has an unusual shape. The jerseys were made and embroidered for the team in England.

$3.60 Gus Hart - All Blacks wing Gus Hart sends a Frenchman flying backwards at Colombes Stadium, Paris. Won 37 – nil the All Blacks scored 11 tries in an overwhelming victory.

$4.90 George Nēpia - George Nēpia leads the Haka on the Saint Helen’s ground before the fifth match, against Swansea. Nēpia became known for his exceptional skills as a fullback and played all 32 games.

$5.60 Maurice Brownlie - The Invincibles attracted massive crowds who were drawn in by their silky skills on muddy grounds. Lineouts could be lotteries with slippery balls. Maurice Brownlie in the headgear leaps with two hands.

Presentation pack

Learn about the great ‘Invincibles’ tour of 1924-25 with commentary from Stephen Berg, director of the New Zealand Rugby Museum.

Berg has produced exhibitions such as ‘2011 Rugby Legacy’ and ‘Balls, Bullets & Boots’ on rugby in the First World War. He organised and hosted the world’s first and only conference on the All Blacks jersey and has hosted three Rugby Jamborees.

Limited Edition

The Limited Edition is the premium collector’s item in this stamp issue. It includes limited-edition products found only in this pack.

In the accompanying booklet you’ll learn about the great ‘Invincibles’ tour of 1924-25 with commentary from Stephen Berg, director of the New Zealand Rugby Museum. Berg has produced exhibitions such as ‘2011 Rugby Legacy’ and ‘Balls, Bullets & Boots’ on rugby in the First World War.

