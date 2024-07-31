Tickets Now Available To The World Butchers’ Challenge, In Paris

The World Butchers’ Challenge will be held at Paris Arena Sud 6.

Tickets are now officially available for the largest butchery event on earth - the 2025 World Butchers’ Challenge (WBC) - taking place on Monday 31 March, 2025 in the culinary capital of the world, Paris, France.

The ninth WBC, set to be the largest event of its kind yet, will be held at Paris Arena Sud 6 - currently hosting the world’s best handballers and weightlifters at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Defending WBC champions, German Team - The Butcher Wolfpack will be joined by 14 other countries competing for the revered Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy in the headline WBC event including newcomers Spain, Romania and Belgium.

Preceding this event will be the World Champion Butchers' Apprentice & Young Butcher Competitions held on Sunday 30 March. Punters can now purchase a weekend pass to both weekend events or individual tickets to each day of events.

An additional two new countries, the Czech Republic and Indonesia - the first Asian country to compete within a WBC competition - will also be entering their top butchers into the World Champion Butchers' Apprentice (Czech Republic) and Young Butcher (Indonesia) events.

Officially hosted by Confédération Française de la Boucherie (CFBCT), tickets are now also available to all events leading up to and following the headline WBC events.

These include, the WBC Study Tour (Tuesday 25 - Friday 28 March), the Official WBC Team and VIP Cocktail Welcome Evening (Thursday 27 March) and the WBC Black Tie Gala Dinner (Tuesday 1 April), hosted at the unforgettable Paradis Latin - the oldest cabaret in Paris.

Jean-François Guihard, President of Confédération Française de la Boucherie (CFBCT) said, the WBC Study Tour, that leads into the Challenge, is a chance for industry professionals to experience the region's finest boucheries, farms, butchery schools and culinary experiences.

"The whistle stop tour will be a highlight for international guests. We've created an exciting and unforgettable itinerary for anyone wanting to advance and inspire innovation within their own practise at home. We can’t wait to showcase the very best of French butchery to the world.”

The study tour will also include tickets to the Official WBC Team and VIP Cocktail Welcome evening held at the iconic Hotel de Ville - the city hall of Paris.

To reserve tickets to all of these events, people can now go to www.worldbutcherschallenge.com

Ticket costs are as follows:

WBC Study Tour (25 - 28 March), €920

Note: ticket to the VIP Cocktail Welcome Evening included in this price

Official WBC Team and VIP Cocktail Welcome Evening (27 March), €90

World Champion Butchers’ Apprentice & Young Butcher Competition (30 March), €30

World Butchers Challenge (31 March), €30

Combined World Butchers Challenge event & World Champion Butchers’ Apprentice & Young Butcher Competition, €50

WBC Gala Dinner (1 April), €195

For more information on the competition including the full history and team bios, visit worldbutcherschallenge.com.

The 2025 World Butchers’ Challenge is proudly sponsored by Friedr. Dick, Devro, Van Hessen and Anago.

