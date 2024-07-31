Trailer Launched For Acclaimed New Zealand Director Christine Jeffs’ - A Mistake

A MISTAKE – ELIZABETH BANKS (Photo/Supplied)

The Reset Collective are thrilled to reveal the trailer for A MISTAKE, directed by Christine Jeffs and starring Elizabeth Banks, a gripping cinematic adaptation of the best-selling novel by Carl Shuker. A MISTAKE delves into the perilous aftermath of surgeon Elizabeth Taylor's (Elizabeth Banks) split-second medical decision, unfolding a thrilling exploration of the fatal ripple effects triggered by a single human error.

Christine Jeffs (Rain, Sunshine Cleaning, Sylvia) wrote and directed A MISTAKE, adapting the screenplay from the novel A Mistake by Carl Shuker. Jeffs remarks that the story had a profound impact on her, “It kept haunting me,” she says. “It’s such a great story, I was drawn to both the intense kind of journey that the story is, and to the characters.”

Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Love & Mercy, The Lego Movie, Pitch Perfect), comments “When I first read Christine's script, I thought; ‘this is an incredible role’. The script was complex and layered, and I immediately loved this character and the journey that she takes. From my first conversations with Christine, she really had something to say.” Banks adds: “It's the little things we overlook, that we miss, that become important in this story. I found that incredibly relatable. A MISTAKE is about actions and words, how they blend together to create something undeniable that you can't get out of.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Producer Matthew Metcalfe (McLaren, The Dead Lands, Dean Spanley, Whina) states “We are thrilled to bring A Mistake to New Zealand audiences and hope they will embrace Christine’s bold cinematic treatise on truth, complexity and humanity. With the film having ‘sold out’ to distributors around the world including to a US studio partner, we are enormously proud that our powerful home-grown story has a place on the world stage.”

A MISTAKE also stars Simon McBurney (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Last King of Scotland, The Manchurian Candidate, Jane Eyre), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Snowpiercer), Richard Crouchley (Black Hands), Rena Owen (Whina), Matthew Sunderland (Pearl, The Stranger, Out of the Blue), Fern Sutherland (The Brokenwood Mysteries, The Almighty Johnsons, The Mountain) and Joel Tobeck (Black Hands, The Luminaries, One Lane Bridge, My Life is Murder).

A MISTAKE was made with funding from Ingenious Media, the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Film Commission Premium Fund, GFC Films, Cornerstone Films and Images and Sound.

Hot on the heels of its world premiere at Tribeca film festival A MISTAKE will be showcased at the New Zealand International Film Festival and then released into cinemas nationwide from October 10.

© Scoop Media

