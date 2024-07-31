Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Porridge Radio Announce New Album 'Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me'

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 1:51 pm
Press Release: The Label

Porridge Radio announce their fourth album, Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me, out October 18th via Secretly Canadian, and present its lead single, 'Sick of the Blues,' alongside a live video from their recent performance at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

(Photo Credit/Steve Gullick)

Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me is a coming-of-age moment inspired by burnout, the music industry, heartbreak, and band leader Dana Margolin’s own increasing immersion in her craft as an artist.

Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me Album Artwork

Across the album, Margolin’s ruthlessly self-interrogating writing style is matched by some of the band’s most affecting music to date, patiently building and tragically intense. “Almost all the songs started out as poems,” says Margolin of her different approach in writing the music. She had learned that a songwriter can always hide behind the tricks of the music. “In a poem, though,” she says, “you can’t hide.”

© Scoop Media

