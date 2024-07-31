Junior And Senior Showquest Results

Junior Section

Announced today, Otumoetai Intermediate (Bay of Plenty) has won 1st Place nationally in the Junior Section of Showquest, the country's largest performing arts competition for schools. Showquest challenges student teams to present performance pieces blending art, music, dance, drama, culture, and technology.

This year Showquest hosted teams from more than 200 schools, which is 10% of New Zealand schools, and more than 7,500 students. The platform is presented nationwide by RQP (Rockquest Promotions) - the organisation behind the successful music platforms Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, and Rockshop Bandquest. RQP also offers student programs in OnScreen (film), Toi (wearable art), and Stills (photography).

Showquest is supported by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth Development, ZM, Rockshop, World of WearableArt, and Bernina.

This year the live event tour was held in venues from Northland, down to Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū, Wellington, Nelson, Canterbury, and Southland.

The ultimate winning performance in the Junior section, taking out 1st place at the national final, was that of Bay of Plenty's Otumoetai Intermediate. Their piece, named ‘Wounded Hearts’, told the story of a family escaping from war. The theme description, submitted to go alongside their performance, read: “This is a story of connection, courage, and loss, as a family navigates the struggles and hardships that war can present. This emotional journey shows how easily life can be uprooted and disintegrate without any personal control. This student-driven piece shows how war can affect and damage even the strongest of people. Watch as this family fights for their freedom and ultimately, their survival.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In the Junior section, Levin Intermediate secured second place with their piece titled ‘Escape the Vape;. This piece aimed to raise awareness about the effects of vaping on the health of young people and on the environment.

In the Open section, available as an option for teams of students years 9-13, St Cuthbert’s College from Auckland took out the winning spot nationally. Called No Excuse, this team also used their piece to express a message important to them - that violence of all forms is weighing heavily on the younger generation.

Jason Te Mete (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi), a judge for the national final, was impressed with the talent. “As a first-time judge at Showquest 2024, I was truly blown away by the exceptional talent and dedication displayed by all the students. Each school brought a unique blend of creativity and passion, and some bravely tackled challenging but relevant themes. Senior kura had original music compositions that added a special touch to their performances, and the choreography and dancing across the board was impressive.”

Showquest Producer Kelsey Moller says that while the competitive aspect of Showquest is used as an aspirational tool, the heart of the programme is for young people to learn and grow through positive creative experiences. By participating in Showquest, each student gets the opportunity to be a part of a team - building communication, teamwork, and leadership skills.

“The energy and creativity that the students bring to Showquest is truly inspiring. Every year, we witness incredible performances that reflect not only young people’s talent but also their ability to work collaboratively and support one another,” said Moller.

Teams were judged by a panel consisting of actor Antonia Prebble, multidisciplinary artist Jason Te Mete, and dancer and choreographer Madi Whitford-Joynt on their technical and production skills, performance, movement, and overall theme.

Alongside the placings, several other schools received commendations in various categories for their exceptional contributions.

The event showcased the incredible talent and dedication of young performers and the valuable lessons they acquire through the art of performance. Showquest continues to be a transformative and empowering platform for students, promoting creativity, teamwork, and personal growth.

Junior Section Award Winners:

1st Place National Winner - Otumoetai Intermediate (Bay of Plenty)

2nd Place National Winner - Levin Intermediate (Manawatū)

3rd Place National Winner - Rangikura School (Wellington)

ZM’s Choice Award - Taradale Intermediate (Hawke's Bay)

ZM Soundtrack Award - Ponsonby Intermediate (Auckland)

Live Music - Rangikura School (Wellington)

Theme - Te Awamutu Intermediate (Waikato)

Use of Drama - Otumoetai Intermediate (Bay of Plenty)

Choreography - Northcote Primary (Auckland)

Lighting - Cotswold Mātāhae School (Canterbury)

Use of LED Video Wall - Rangikura School (Wellington)

Styling - Levin Intermediate (Manawatū)

Use of Props - Breens Intermediate (Canterbury)

Outstanding Rangatahi - Liam Templeton at James Hargest College (Southland)

Public Speaking - Victory Primary (Nelson)

Junior Section Highly Commended:

ZM Soundtrack Award - Levin Intermediate (Manawatū), Northcote Primary (Auckland), Pakuranga Heights School (Auckland)

Live Music - Ponsonby Intermediate (Auckland), Breens Intermediate (Canterbury), Te Awamutu Intermediate (Waikato)

Theme - Levin Intermediate (Manawatū), Cotswold Mātāhae School (Canterbury)

Use of Drama - James Hargest College (Southland), Excellere College (Northland), Breens Intermediate (Canterbury)

Choreography - Otumoetai Intermediate (Bay of Plenty), Taradale Intermediate (Hawke's Bay)

Lighting - Excellere College (Northland), Taradale Intermediate (Hawke's Bay)

Use of LED Video Wall - Te Awamutu Intermediate (Waikato), Cotswold Mātāhae School (Canterbury), Victory Primary (Nelson)

Styling - Otumoetai Intermediate (Bay of Plenty), Pakuranga Heights School (Auckland)

Use of Props - Levin Intermediate (Manawatū)

Showquest National Final Results - Open Section

Announced today - St Cuthbert’s College in Auckland (Open Section) and Otumoetai Intermediate in Bay of Plenty (Junior Section) have been named the 1st Place national winners of Showquest, the country's largest performing arts competition for schools. Showquest tasks teams to present performance pieces blending art, music, dance, drama, culture, and technology.

This year Showquest hosted teams from more than 200 schools, which is 10% of New Zealand schools, and more than 7,500 students. The platform is presented nationwide by RQP (Rockquest Promotions) - the organisation behind the successful music platforms Smokefreerockquest, Smokefree Tangata Beats, and Rockshop Bandquest. RQP also offers student programs in OnScreen (film), Toi (wearable art), and Stills (photography).

Showquest is supported by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth Development, ZM, Rockshop, World of WearableArt, and Bernina.

This year the live event tour was held in venues from Northland, down to Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū, Wellington, Nelson, Canterbury, and Southland.

In the Open section, available as an option for teams of students years 9-13, first time entrants St Cuthbert’s College from Auckland took out the winning spot nationally. Called No Excuse, the team used the piece to express a message important to them - that violence of all forms is weighing heavily on the younger generation. Their theme description said that the voices of young people are: “falling on the deaf ears of an ignorant society, and world leaders in power. Desperation, uncertainty. The youth of today find themselves bound by a united struggle, sharing the grief and pain of all victims of violence.”

The ultimate winning performance in the Junior section, taking out 1st place at the national final, was that of Bay of Plenty's Otumoetai Intermediate. Their piece, named ‘Wounded Hearts’, told the story of a family escaping from war.

Antonia Prebble, a judge for the national final, was impressed with the talent. “This year’s entries, as always, were outstanding. I love seeing how the performances develop year on year, and this year we are definitely seeing performances with more dimensions, using drama and spoken word to help their storytelling, as well as choreography, which is really exciting.”

Showquest Producer Kelsey Moller says that while the competitive aspect of Showquest is used as an aspirational tool, the heart of the programme is for young people to learn and grow through experience. By participating in Showquest, each participant gets the opportunity to be a part of a team - building communication, teamwork, and leadership skills.

“The energy and creativity that the students bring to Showquest is truly inspiring. Every year, we witness incredible performances that reflect not only young people’s talent but also their ability to work collaboratively and support one another,” said Moller.

Teams were judged by a panel consisting of actor Antonia Prebble, multidisciplinary artist Jason Te Mete, and dancer and choreographer Madi Whitford-Joynt on their technical and production skills, performance, movement, and overall theme.

Alongside the placings, several other schools received commendations in various categories for their exceptional contributions.

The event showcased the incredible talent and dedication of young performers and the valuable lessons they acquire through the art of performance. Showquest continues to be a transformative and empowering platform for students, promoting creativity, teamwork, and personal growth.

Secondary Schools Award Winners:

1st Place National Winner - St Cuthbert’s College (Auckland)

2nd Place National Winner - Ormiston Senior College (Auckland)

3rd Place National Winner - Whanganui High School (Whanganui)

ZM’s Choice Award - St John’s College (Waikato)

ZM Soundtrack Award - Dargaville High School (Northland)

Original Composition - Onslow College (Wellington)

Live Music - Onslow College (Wellington)

Theme - Rotorua Girls’ High School (Bay of Plenty)

Use of Drama - Central Southland College (Southland)

Choreography - St Cuthbert’s College (Auckland)

Lighting - St Cuthbert’s College (Auckland)

Use of LED Video Wall - Waimea Intermediate (Nelson)

Styling - Havelock North High School (Hawke's Bay)

Use of Props - Orewa College (Auckland)

Outstanding Rangatahi - Raphael from St John’s College (Manawatū)

Public Speaking - Burnside High School (Canterbury) and Havelock North High School (Hawke's Bay)

Secondary Schools Highly Commended:

ZM Soundtrack Award - Orewa College (Auckland)

ZM Choice Award: St John's College (Manawatū)

Original Composition - St John’s College (Manawatū), Ormiston Senior College (Auckland)

Live Music - Havelock North High School (Hawke's Bay), Central Southland College (Southland)

Theme - Havelock North High School (Hawke's Bay), St John’s College (Manawatū)

Use of Drama - Woodford House (Hawke's Bay), St Cuthbert’s College (Auckland), Whanganui High School (Whanganui)

Choreography - Whanganui High School (Whanganui), Rotorua Girls’ High School (Bay of Plenty), Onslow College (Wellington)

Lighting - Ormiston Senior College (Auckland), Woodford House (Hawke's Bay)

Use of LED Video Wall - Ormiston Senior College (Auckland), Woodford House (Hawke's Bay)

Styling - Onslow College (Wellington), Whanganui High School (Whanganui)

Use of Props - Burnside High School (Canterbury), Ormiston Senior College (Auckland)

© Scoop Media

