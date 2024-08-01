The Step Up Challenge: A Personal Journey To Support Kiwis With Blood Cancer

Step Up Challenge - Sky Tower

- Sunday, 4 August 2024

- SkyCity Auckland

- 07:00 - 11:30 (approx.)

The Step Up Challenge: A Personal Journey to Support Kiwis with Blood Cancer

Step Up is a personal challenge to fundraise for Kiwis living with blood cancer. For many of this year's participants, the challenge is very personal. It ranges from families with young children fighting blood cancer to people dealing their own diagnoses, making these stories truly inspiring and heartbreaking. Among them is the story of a man who has climbed The Mount 50 times, all in a bid to raise as much as he can to support others.

Team Coops: A Family's Fight Against Leukaemia

Team Coops capture the spirit of the Step Up Challenge. This family, along with friends, is climbing in support of young Cooper, diagnosed with leukaemia in March this year. What began as occasional pains in the arms and legs of young Cooper turned into visits to the hospital, blood tests, and eventually a life-changing diagnosis. The parents, Lee and Sarah Sherwin, have rallied a fantastic team behind them and raised over $24,000 so far toward the cause. Their story for probably the next 2-3 years is one of treatments, finding resilience and needing some community spirit.

Jodi's Story: Living with Chronic Blood Cancer

Another touching example is the story of Jodi. She was diagnosed with blood cancer eight years ago. She feels herself to be lucky as hers is the chronic type and can be treated with medicine. Jodi is optimistic, eyeing a normal life expectancy, and by taking on the Step Up Challenge, she showcases her resolve to help others get through similar challenges.

Pieter van der Put: Climbing The Mount for a Cause

Pieter van der Put's dedication towards the Step Up Challenge is one we noticed early on; he has climbed The Mount 50 times in memory of his mum, whom he lost to leukaemia two years ago, and to train for the Sky Tower. He has raised nearly $5,000 with tireless fundraising and creative social media activity in raising awareness and getting support from friends and family.

Every Step Counts

Behind every participant in the Step Up Challenge, there is a story of loss, a struggle, or another challenge. While coming from different walks of life, it is just one thing: standing in the corner of those affected by blood cancer. Their actions have a huge impact on proving that every step they take and every dollar they have raised makes a difference.

Timings:

07:00: Registrations open

07:30: First climbers scheduled to start their ascent

10:30: Last climbers take to the stairs

Stats:

51 flights of stairs

1,103 individual steps

Over 350 people participating

65 teams - from family groups, to work places including NZ Police and paramedics.

Every day 8 Kiwis - children and adults - in New Zealand are diagnosed with a blood cancer such as leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or a related blood condition.

