Former Silver Fern Debbie Fuller Appointed As Silver Ferns Assistant Coach

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 1:34 pm
Press Release: netball new zealand

Netball New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of former Silver Fern Debbie Fuller as the Silver Ferns Assistant coach. Fuller brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game and will join Silver Ferns Head coach Dame Noeline Taurua in guiding the national team through its upcoming campaigns. The role as previously, is a part-time assistant coach role to support the Silver Ferns program.

Netball New Zealand's Head of High Performance, Stephen Hotter said they had interviewed several highly qualified candidates however it was Debbie’s vision for the team's future and her alignment with our high-performance strategic objectives that made her the ideal choice.

"We were fortunate to have a strong pool of candidates for the Silver Ferns Assistant coach position. Debbie stood out among them with her exceptional coaching credentials and her thorough understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of netball."

Fuller says she was thrilled to continue in a position which means such a lot to her.

"I am excited about working with the squad, we have some high-quality athletes who are keen to take the game to another level of dynamic game play. It’s challenging, fun and always a privilege to help our Silver Ferns explore what they can do with the game” she said.

Fuller, a former Silver Fern herself, brings a deep understanding of the team dynamics and the demands of international competition. Looking ahead, Netball New Zealand will also be appointing a specialist coach to further strengthen the team's management, this appointment is expected to be confirmed this month.

