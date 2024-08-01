Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Nominations Open For 2024 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Art Deco Trust

The Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards are back, with nominations now open for this year’s awards. The winners will be announced at a special gala event on Friday, 8 November 2024, at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

First established in 2022 by the region’s four councils, these biennial awards recognise excellence in heritage protection, preservation, and storytelling, and celebrate the people and projects preserving our region's rich history.

2022 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards Supreme Award Winner: Ngā Ara Tipuna (Photo/Supplied)

The 2022 winners included notable achievements including the high-tech revival of historic Pā sites by Ngā Ara Tipuna and the stunning restoration of Napier’s Daily Telegraph Building. The Coles Joinery Factory in Ongaonga turned local history into an innovative tourism experience, capturing the Heritage Tourism Award. These projects highlight the outstanding work being done to preserve our unique heritage.

Nominations for the 2024 Heritage Awards open on Thursday, 1 August, and close on Saturday, 31 August.

Anyone can nominate a project, person, or organisation that demonstrates passion and dedication to safeguarding our heritage for future generations.

