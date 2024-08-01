Entries Open For Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards - Zawaa 2025

Image | Marie Porter’s ZAWAA24 Premier Award-winning work The Rocks at the ZAWAA24 exhibition opening. (Photo/Supplied)

The Ashburton Art Gallery and Zonta Club of Ashburton are delighted to announce the call for entries to the annual Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards (ZAWAA) and exhibition for 2025. A major cash prize and solo exhibition will be awarded to the Premier Award winner, and all selected finalists will have their work shown in the awards exhibition at the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum. The competition is open to all emerging and mid-career visual artists in the Waitaha Canterbury region. The award seeks to raise the status of visual artists who identify as women and recognise their excellence in fine arts practice.

“ZAWAA is a highlight of our annual exhibition programme” says Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum Director Shirin Khosraviani. “It is the kind of exhibition which speaks to our current concerns as a contemporary society with artists who are interested in exploring pressing issues such as climate change, trauma, identity and so much more. There are always fantastic works to discover and discuss.”

Along with the Premier Award is a Young Generation Award for women artists between the ages of sixteen and twenty. This is a cash prize that acknowledges distinguished potential in art and aims to encourage further creative endeavours: an outcome well suited to Zonta—a global organisation of women working to elevate the status of women worldwide. In addition, there is a People's Choice Award that runs throughout the course of the exhibition.

“The Zonta Club of Ashburton are honoured to be partnering again with the Ashburton Art Gallery to deliver this great opportunity to women artists in our region. Last year it was wonderful to see so many additional entries into the Young Generation Award and see the wonderful young talent in our community showcased,” says ZAWAA25 convener Rebecca Cameron. “Every year the support for this event grows and we are very grateful for all the wonderful local businesses that help support ZAWAA. We are looking forward to another year of creative and engaging entries.”

Entries will be shortlisted by a panel of judges comprised of three art sector professionals. The awards will be announced by the judges on the opening night on Friday 07 March 2025. Entry forms can be found on the Gallery’s website or from the Gallery and Museum receptions.

Link to terms of entry:

https://ashburtonartgallery.org.nz/starburst/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/ZAWAA-2025-Terms-of-entry-1.pdf

Entries close 04 October 2024.

Key dates for ZAWAA25:

04 October 2024 | Entries close

15 January 2025 | ZAWAA25 finalists and judges announced

10 February 2025 | Last day for finalists’ works to be delivered to the Gallery

07 March 2025, 7pm | Exhibition opening

20 April 2025 | Exhibition closes

Gallery Hours:

Open Daily 10am – 4pm

Open Wednesday 10am – 7pm

