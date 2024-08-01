Cook Islands Secure First Win With 3-1 Victory Over Vanuatu

Cook Islands have come from behind to score a memorable 3-1 win over Vanuatu and boost their chances of qualifying for the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship semi-finals in Tahiti.

Both sides knew a second straight loss at Stade Fautaua in Papeete would eliminate them from semi-final contention and it was Vanuatu who started the brightest.

They took the lead in the 12th minute when James Tanga made a powerful run down the right-hand touchline and crossed into the six-yard box for Jefpta Taravaki to scramble home.

Taravaki then fired just wide from a freekick in the 19th minute as Emerson Alcantara’s side began to take control.

Tamuera Newhnam then made a superbly timed tackle inside the box for the Cooks to deny Nickson Tara Bakeo a shot on goal as Vanuatu took a slender lead into the break.

Cook Islands coach Ngati Manuel made three changes at half-time, and his side came out much more aggressive in search of an equaliser.

Two minutes into the second half Tahitian referee Norbert Hauata awarded the Cook Islands a penalty for a handball inside the box and Tahioa Webb calmly slotted the ball past Junior Kaltaliu in the Vanuatu goal.

Sylvain Vatoko nearly restored Vanuatu’s advantage when his cross-come-shot looped over the head of Tunui Tunui in the Cook Islands goal and onto the crossbar.

Then with 30 minutes remaining the Cook Islands hit the front. After a mistake in the Vanuatu defence substitute Harold Rasmussen pounced to fire the ball past Kaltaliu.

Vanuatu pushed players forward in search of an equaliser and were caught on the counter-attack when Webb was brought down in the box in the 85th minute and he duly converted his second penalty of the game to seal the three points. Tunui Tunui then made a couple of wonderful late saves to deny Vanuatu a consolation goal.

With New Zealand already qualified for the semi-finals, the result means Fiji, Cook Islands and Vanuatu all have a chance to join the Kiwis in the last four on the final Group A match day when New Zealand play Cook Islands and Fiji meet Vanuatu.

Cook Islands: 3 (Tahitoa WEBB 47’ (P), 85 (P), Harold RASMUSSEN 60’)

Vanuatu: 1 (Jefpta TARAVAKI 12’)

HT 0-1

