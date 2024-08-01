Pulse House A Sell-out For Grand Final

August 1, 2024

Arriving with impeccable timing, Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and the Mystics have set the scene perfectly for Sunday’s highly anticipated ANZ Premiership netball Grand Final showdown in Wellington.

Both teams have battled admirably to get to the final hurdle, the pair overcoming major injury setbacks along the way. Fourteen players have lined up for the Pulse this season while the Mystics have used 12, the teams now back to full strength and with at least a couple of rounds under their belts to accclimatise.

Both have found form at the right time, the Pulse producing their best outing to beat the Tactix in the final game of the regular season to win the Minor Premiership and advance directly to the Grand Final while the Mystics took out the Elimination Final for their spot.

``We have taken things out from the previous matches we’ve played against the Mystics but it’s been different every time for both them and us, so it’s been a bit of playing new teams against new teams really and this is a bit the same,’’ Pulse coach Anna Andrews-Tasola said.

``And no matter which way you look at it, a grand final is slightly different but this is something that we have made sure is our goal…..to be here and wanting to achieve being No 1 together, so considering everything that has gone on for us this season, we’ve earnt the opportunity and decided to go out and compete.’’

The most successful team in the ANZ Premiership, the Pulse will be looking to expand on their record in chasing a fourth title while the defending champion Mystics are hoping to join their opponents on three.

Both teams are chock-full of personnel with grand final experience. At just 23, Pulse shooter and three-time winner Tiana Metuarau will play in her fifth final, Maddy Gordon also has three wins and will line up in her fourth final while Claire Kersten and Whitney Souness have two wins under their belts and will take part in their fourth decider. Kelly Jackson has also notched two titles.

For the Mystics, Grace Nweke, Peta Toeava, Tayla Earle, Filda Vui and Phoenix Karaka were all part of their wins in 2021 and 2023.

``All experience helps but also having new energy as well which might not have been part of this process before brings added excitement to the camp,’’ Andrews-Tasola said.

``We’re all excited, especially earning this opportunity to play the Grand Final at home. We have an experienced leadership group, who are leading the way this week in regards to getting prepared for the game and balancing out being excited but also ready to perform.’’

With tickets to the TSB Arena grand final in Wellington selling out within minutes, the Pulse will have another bumper crowd behind them for the season-finale.

``We’re going to need everything and everyone to get us over the line,’’ Andrews-Tasola said.

``I’m expecting a really tough, competitive, skilful game from the Mystics. They’ve got great athletes all across the court who will all stand up. They’ve had injuries as well throughout the season and had to perform, so it’s just going to be a really great battle.

``You never get to this space without preparing hard and making sure that you’ve ticked off everything during the week, and now, we’re going to give it our best shot.

``It’s going to be a tough battle. Both teams know what’s at stake and have a lot of pride in competing and performing, so whoever earns it on the day is that one that’s going to win.’’

