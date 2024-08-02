Wiri Donna Releases Explosive New Single 'Bad Behavior' And Announces Her Forthcoming Sophomore EP 'In My Chambers'!

(Photo/Supplied)

Back in June, Wiri Donna let us know that she’s here to rock with her most recent single, The Gold. Today, she announces her forthcoming sophomore EP ‘In my Chambers’ and brings us the brand new track ‘Bad Behavior’.

Featuring a drum and bass drive, followed by explosive choruses, sure to get your rock music spine tingling, Bad Behavior toys with the idea of the kind of person you’d be if seduced by your darkest thoughts. Similar to the anarchy portrayed in Paramore’s Misery Business. However, confronted by the fact that even if you tried the vicious scheming required to get one back, you’d probably not be very good at it.

With her powerful, striking vocals, impressive songwriting, and more of the new full rock sound, ‘Bad Behavior’ further illustrates the huge growth & depth from this talented artist. Recorded at Surgery in Newtown with James Goldsmith. Led by songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist, Bianca Bailey, featuring the incredible talents of Harrison Scholes (Arjuna Oakes, TOI), James MacEwan (Arjuna Oakes), and Elliott Dawson.

This new single follows the solid success of ‘The Gold’, which achieved a Top 20 Hot NZ Chart result and more than 4 weeks at #1 on the alt radio airplay chart, with no signs of slowing down!!

Bad Behavior also comes with another fiery music video, this time created by Milicent Ghosh, a long time collaborator of Wiri Donna. This video takes you inside a hellscape, with some call backs to the Being Alone terrain, just with a few more monsters along the way.

‘In my Chambers’ the six track EP is set for release Friday 25th October, pre-orders are online via bandcamp now.

