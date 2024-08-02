The Heart Of Racing Team Looks For Repeat Win At Road America

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN — August 1, 2024

Heart of Racing team (Photo/Supplied)

The Heart of Racing Team heads to Road America for the eighth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this weekend. The team is coming off back-to-back IMSA wins at Watkins Glen International and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP), and the team looks to repeat its 2023 victory at the National Park of Speed.

The No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GTD PRO entry will see Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas behind the wheel as the duo rejoin forces for the Wisconsin race weekend. The pair scored a third place finish at the Detroit Grand Prix and followed it up with a win at the Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen. Gunn is currently second in the GTD PRO championship points standings.

“Road America holds great memories for the Heart of Racing Team, particularly the No. 23 team,” said Gunn. “Last year we had an awesome weekend where Alex put us in an amazing pole position and then we maintained position to take the win. It was a very rewarding weekend and one that I look back on with fond memories. The aim is to try and replicate that, but as we know IMSA competition is incredibly tough and there are no races that are the same. We have had some good results recently that has led us to be fighting for the championship, which I am incredibly proud of. We hope to continue that momentum on the track.”

Gunn and Riberas are no stranger to the 4.048-mile Wisconsin track, just last season Riberas set a fast lap of 2:02.918-seconds in qualifying to score the Motul Pole Award. Riberas and Gunn maintained their lead for the two hour and 40 minute race to earn their second win of the 2023 season - the first being at Lime Rock Park just two weeks earlier. Before Riberas and Gunn's win last season, the team's highest finish had been fourth at Road America (2021,2022).

“I’m definitely looking forward to Road America,” said Riberas. “It will definitely be a challenge for us even though we won there last year. As a team we have been over achieving all year long and I’m sure this will be another big challenge that we will be able to overcome. If we get lucky, I think a podium finish is possible and we will definitely leave it all out there and continue to fight for the championship.”

Alongside Gunn and Riberas will be teammates Roman De Angelis and Zacharie Robichon in the No. 27 Heart of Racing GTD entry. The two reunite having last competed together at Watkins Glen alongside Ian James where an unfortunate incident in the rain shortened the six hour race for the No. 27 team.

Photo/Supplied

“The team has had some nice momentum after the victory at CTMP,” said Robichon. “I’ll be looking to help them pick up where they left off. I’m particularly looking forward to competing once again in one of IMSA’s sprint races. It will be my first IMSA sprint race since 2021 and to do so at a track like Road America should make for a great race.”

De Angelis is coming off of a win at his home track of CTMP with Spencer Pumpelly as his co-driver. The Canadian driver’s highest IMSA finish at Road America is fourth with Gunn in 2021. Robichon is no stranger to the high speed track, he has two IMSA wins at Road America in 2019 and 2021 which also mark his only two starts at the track.

“Road America is a super fun track that everyone loves on the IMSA calendar, and I’ve always enjoyed racing there,” said De Angelis. “We didn't have the best luck there last year, but we are hoping to go back and be strong. We're coming off a win at CTMP and hope to keep that momentum going. At this point of the season we are not a top contender in the championship, so we just need to fight for race wins and do the best we can. I’m looking forward to being back in the car with Zach again and see what we can make happen in Wisconsin.”

The IMSA Sportscar Weekend at Road America will take place on Sunday August 4th at 3:00pm ET with live coverage on the Peacock app with an encore on CSNBC at 6:00pm ET.

© Scoop Media

