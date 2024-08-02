‘Rippy’s Gone Rogue’ Aussie Zombie Kangaroo Film ‘The Red’ In Cinemas October 31

Radioactive is excited to announce the theatrical release of THE RED, an outrageous comedy horror set in the Australian outback, starring what promises to be Australia’s next iconic personality: Rippy—the giant Zombie Kangaroo. Rippy is your average bloke by day, and a terrifying Zombie Kangaroo by night.

In ‘The Red’, this unforgettable character is hell bent on terrorising the remote town of Axehead, and is set to become a beloved fixture in the international comedy/horror genre. Alongside Rippy, the film features an all-star Aussie cast, including Terminator and Alien legend Michael Biehn, Australian acting royalty Angie Milliken, Mystery Road’s Aaron Pedersen, and rising star Tess Haubrich.

THE RED follows the story of young police officer Maddy (Tess Haubrich), who is determined to live up to her deceased father's legacy. Her courage is put to the test when locals are found brutally ripped to shreds by the zombie kangaroo. As the undead beast leaves a trail of carnage, Maddy, with the help of her eccentric uncle Schmitty (Michael Biehn) and resilient aunt Donna (Angie Milliken), must embark on a high-stakes battle to save the town.

Exclusive First Look!

Scenes from The Red (Photo/Supplied)

Audiences can now catch a glimpse of the legend himself, Rippy the zombie kangaroo, with the release of the official poster, trailer, and exclusive ‘first-look images’.

Producer Jessica Butland shares her excitement:

“This film is a wild ride from start to finish, delivering everything creature feature fans would expect from such an outrageous concept! It also delivers for mainstream audiences with its throw back to classic Aussie slang and pop-culture.”

Director Ryan Coonan, building on the success of his 2014 short film WATERBORNE, brings this absurdly bloody tale to life.

“Us Aussies are known for our wild creature features. THE RED is just that—wild and bloody. If you’re a fan of Piranhas, Zombeavers, and Tremors, this one's for you,” says Coonan.

THE RED is distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Radioactive.

THE RED is headed to cinemas across Australia and New Zealand this Halloween. Don’t miss out on what promises to be the next cult classic in horror comedies!

