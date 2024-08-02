Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
PNC Teams Up With David Dallas To Drop Innovative Vibe

Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:03 am
Press Release: Black Out Music

Two of Aotearoa’s finest award-winning rappers join forces on PNC’s banging new track ‘ZIG ZAG’, a dynamic blend of slick rhymes and deep beats supercharged with the unique flow of fellow Hip-Hop icon and long-time collaborator DAVID DALLAS.

With producer Matt Miller at the helm to harness the vivid flow of these two elemental rap forces, PNC and Dallas combined their talents and mad rhyme skills to bring the fire on a track set to reaffirm their dominance in the New Zealand Hip-Hop scene. ‘Zig Zag’ is a smooth jam, uniting two of NZ’s best who seamlessly deliver a track with a strong emphasis on lyricism, reminiscent of the straight talking renaissance era of Rap.

As part of PNC’s resurgence in the local music scene, ‘Zig Zag’ is the third track to lay the foundation of his new project UNBOTHERED RAPPER, following on from previous single ‘SJ 23’ and first single ‘MAZDA FAMILIA’.

Says PNC: "'Zig Zag' was an opportunity for David Dallas and me to collaborate for the first time in 8 years. It was all about showcasing our best alongside Matt Miller's production. I aimed to create something exciting, dynamic, and ground-breaking, which is why the song is essentially a two-part journey. The first two singles, 'Mazda Familia' and 'SJ 23,' were like a jab and a straight; ‘Zig Zag’ is the knockout punch.”

In 2016, he released The Luke Vailima EP, earning another Best Urban Hip-Hop Album nomination, followed by a renewed focus of his energies on behind-the-scenes work as he earned an Honours Degree in Psychology while simultaneously continuing to release music with tracks Heil Mariaand Ring Bells’.

Now, in 2024, he returns to the scene with this new project, UNBOTHERED RAPPER to drop ten singles over the year. Keep your eyes peeled for the video for ‘Zig Zag’, set to follow in the next couple of weeks.

