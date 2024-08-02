Black Smoke Trigger Drop Debut Album HORIZONS - Featuring New Single 'Phantom Pain'

Photo/Supplied

HORIZONS marks yet another ground-breaking moment in their career, showcasing Black Smoke Trigger’s unique blend of hard-hitting riffs, anthemic choruses, and vivid emotional depth. Their latest single ‘Phantom Pain’ finds the band performing to a massive crowd, highlighting their electrifying energy and stage presence that have become their signature.

“These are top class songs that build, erupt and soar…Each song has a statement of intent, a power within itself and when taken as a whole this album is one of the best releases this year and one hell of a debut.” – Metal Planet Music

Speaking on today’s release, Charlie Wallace, guitarist of Black Smoke Trigger shares:

“We are stoked to finally release

HORIZONS

to the world. We poured our hearts and souls into this record. We’ve had fans who have been waiting a long time and new fans who have just discovered us, so it’s an exciting time. The journey we went through to make this album was crazy, trips back and forth to the US, getting stuck in Mexico, producer Nick (Raskulinecz) travelling to New Zealand to finish the record and turning my whole house into a studio…it was a wild ride and some of the best times of our lives. A couple of us went through personal struggles of losing parents during the process, which inspired the last track ‘Promise’, and everyone made big sacrifices to make this record a reality. We are very proud of this record, it’s our best work yet!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Black Smoke Trigger continues to ride the high of their dynamic rock, anchored by the distinctive guitar work of Wallace and the commanding vocals of Baldrick combined with their pummeling rhythm section courtesy of bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro. Fast becoming known for not only churning out certified 10/10, arena ready rock bangers, Black Smoke Trigger are also quickly garnering a reputation for creating incendiary and often death-defying music videos.

Their previous single, ‘Sun Cries Red’ follows the success of their previous singles ‘K.M.T.L’, ‘Proof Of Life’, ‘Perfect Torture’, and ‘The Way Down’, the video for which saw the band perform at night, atop the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere with Wallace jumping off the edge, shredding a guitar solo whilst plummeting 630ft and has now clocked up over 1.3 million views on YouTube. The release sees the band continue to deliver on their promise of high-energy rock music that’s both entertaining and deeply relatable.

Prior to this new string of singles, the band put out the track ‘Caught In The Undertow’, the video for which was also a feat of extreme conditions. Filmed at Muriwai Beach in Auckland, New Zealand and at a helicopter crash testing facility in a 3.6M deep pool, the whole band performed much of the song underwater, creating a stunning visual that has clocked up 3.2 million YouTube views, highlighting the band’s dedication to creating unforgettable visual accompaniments for their hard-hitting rock anthems.

Horizons Black Smoke Trigger Track Listing: 01. Phantom Pain 02. K.M.T.L. 03. The Way Down 04. Perfect Torture 05. Proof Of Life 06. Learn To Crawl 07. Set Me On Fire 08. Psycho 09. One More Chance 10. Never Dies 11. Sun Cries Red 12. Promise

© Scoop Media

