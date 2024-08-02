Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Black Smoke Trigger Drop Debut Album HORIZONS - Featuring New Single 'Phantom Pain'

Friday, 2 August 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Black Smoke Trigger

Photo/Supplied

HORIZONS marks yet another ground-breaking moment in their career, showcasing Black Smoke Trigger’s unique blend of hard-hitting riffs, anthemic choruses, and vivid emotional depth. Their latest single ‘Phantom Pain’ finds the band performing to a massive crowd, highlighting their electrifying energy and stage presence that have become their signature.

“These are top class songs that build, erupt and soar…Each song has a statement of intent, a power within itself and when taken as a whole this album is one of the best releases this year and one hell of a debut.” – Metal Planet Music

Speaking on today’s release, Charlie Wallace, guitarist of Black Smoke Trigger shares:

“We are stoked to finally release

HORIZONS

to the world. We poured our hearts and souls into this record. We’ve had fans who have been waiting a long time and new fans who have just discovered us, so it’s an exciting time. The journey we went through to make this album was crazy, trips back and forth to the US, getting stuck in Mexico, producer Nick (Raskulinecz) travelling to New Zealand to finish the record and turning my whole house into a studio…it was a wild ride and some of the best times of our lives. A couple of us went through personal struggles of losing parents during the process, which inspired the last track ‘Promise’, and everyone made big sacrifices to make this record a reality. We are very proud of this record, it’s our best work yet!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Black Smoke Trigger continues to ride the high of their dynamic rock, anchored by the distinctive guitar work of Wallace and the commanding vocals of Baldrick combined with their pummeling rhythm section courtesy of bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro. Fast becoming known for not only churning out certified 10/10, arena ready rock bangers, Black Smoke Trigger are also quickly garnering a reputation for creating incendiary and often death-defying music videos.

Their previous single, ‘Sun Cries Red’ follows the success of their previous singles ‘K.M.T.L’, ‘Proof Of Life’, ‘Perfect Torture’, and ‘The Way Down’, the video for which saw the band perform at night, atop the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere with Wallace jumping off the edge, shredding a guitar solo whilst plummeting 630ft and has now clocked up over 1.3 million views on YouTube. The release sees the band continue to deliver on their promise of high-energy rock music that’s both entertaining and deeply relatable.

Prior to this new string of singles, the band put out the track ‘Caught In The Undertow’, the video for which was also a feat of extreme conditions. Filmed at Muriwai Beach in Auckland, New Zealand and at a helicopter crash testing facility in a 3.6M deep pool, the whole band performed much of the song underwater, creating a stunning visual that has clocked up 3.2 million YouTube views, highlighting the band’s dedication to creating unforgettable visual accompaniments for their hard-hitting rock anthems.

Horizons
Black Smoke Trigger
Track Listing:
  
01.Phantom Pain
02.K.M.T.L.
03.The Way Down
04.Perfect Torture
05.Proof Of Life
06.Learn To Crawl
07.Set Me On Fire
08.Psycho
09.One More Chance
10.Never Dies
11.Sun Cries Red
12.Promise

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Black Smoke Trigger on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 