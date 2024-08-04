New Zealand Qualifies Top Of Group A With Emphatic Win Over Cook Islands

New Zealand has beaten a spirited Cook Islands side 7-0 to qualify top of Group A for the semi-finals at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti.

Martin Bullock’s side is now one win away from securing its place at next year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar with the top three sides at the tournament qualifying for the showpiece 48 team event.

The Cook Islands had barely touched the ball when New Zealand opened the scoring. A run down the right from William Britton who whipped in a cross for Connor Smith to fire home the opener in the second minute.

It was a sign of things to come as Smith had a double in the 10th minute when the Cook Islands defence failed to clear and he guided the ball past a despairing Tunui Tunui from close range.

It got worse for the Cooks in the 14th minute when Joseph Banza thundered in a left footed volley from the left-hand edge of the box for New Zealand’s third goal.

The Kiwis continued to pepper the Cook Islands goal and had their fourth in the 28th minute when Britton was put through in on goal with a lovely pass from Van Fitzharris and he calmly finished to the left of Tunui in the Cook Islands goal.

Just before the break Tunui pulled off a quite brilliant save to deny Fitzharris from point blank range. However, he injured his hand in the process and had to be replaced by Tom Tetini in the second half.

While New Zealand continued to dominate after the break, the Cook Islands were resilient on defence and prevented any further damage to the scoreline until the 64th minute. Jack Perniskie who had come on at half-time fired a blistering left footed shot into the roof of the net. William Britton bagged his second with the last kick of the game.

Cook Islands coach Ngati Manuel will be proud of his side’s effort, never giving up and containing the multitude of New Zealand’s attacking threats in the second spell.

For New Zealand, Joe McIntyre was a standout playing the full 90 and controlling the midfield, earning the player of the match honours.

New Zealand who scored 23 goals and conceded one in their three Group A matches, will play the Group B runner up in the semi-finals.

Cook Islands 0

New Zealand 7 (Connor SMITH 2’ 10’ Joseph BANZA 14’ William BRITTON 29’ 90+5, OG 43’ Jack PERNISKIE 64’)

HT 0-5

