Kiwibank And The Spinoff Partner To Launch Season 3 Of 'This Is Kiwi' Podcast

Monday, 5 August 2024, 9:36 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank and The Spinoff proudly announce the return of the award-winning podcast series, This is Kiwi, for its highly anticipated third season. Following the success of its previous seasons, This is Kiwi continues to explore the stories and journeys of incredible Kiwi who are making waves both locally and on the world stage.

Hosted by Jane Yee, This is Kiwi delves deep into the lives and insights of extraordinary Kiwi, who are following their passions to unlock financial freedom. Each episode features candid conversations that uncover the essence of what drives these individuals to excel in their respective fields.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Spinoff for season 3 of This is Kiwi," says Simon Hofmann, General Manager Brand and Marketing at Kiwibank. "The podcast has proven to be a powerful platform for connecting with audiences on the topics and goals that matter most to them through real conversation from aspirational Kiwi from TJ Perenara to global Netflix star Jess Hong. Season 3 shines a light on unlocking financial freedom and continues to reinforce Kiwibank's commitment to making Kiwi better off.”

Season 3 of This is Kiwi features:

  • TJ Perenara: Rugby player, father and role model
  • Kirsten Dodgen: Global dancer and choreographer
  • Jess Quinn: Amputee, mum and wellbeing advocate
  • Taylor Roche: Musician, creative and content creator
  • Jess Hong: Lead actor of global Netflix series “Three Body Problem”
  • Dane & Stacey: Full-time Kiwi travellers and digital nomads

Similar to its previous seasons, This is Kiwi season 3 promises to captivate audiences with its engaging narratives and valuable insights. From sports and entertainment to entrepreneurship and leadership, each guest shares their unique perspective on achieving success in a global landscape while staying true to their Kiwi roots.

The first episode of season three is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with video episodes accessible on YouTube.

About Kiwibank

Kiwibank is a purpose-led organisation that has modern, Kiwi values at heart and keeps Kiwi money where it belongs – right here in New Zealand. As a Kiwi bank, with more than a million customers, our trusted experts are focused on supporting Kiwi with their home ownership aspirations and backing local business ambitions, so together we can thrive here in Aotearoa and on the world stage. Kiwibank is the #1 bank in Kantar’s 2024 Corporate Reputation Index and the only bank in the top 20. To find out more about Kiwibank visit www.kiwibank.co.nz.

