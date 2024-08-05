Asian Events Trust Wins 2024 Wellington Airport Regional Community Award For The Lunar New Year Festival

Wellington Community Awards 2024 (Photo credit: Neil Price)

Asian Events Trust (AET) is proud to announce that it has been named the winner in the Art & Culture category of the 2024 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards.

The award acknowledges AET’s role in bringing the community together to celebrate a vibrant festival that captivated an estimated 46,000 plus people from across the Wellington region.

This year, the festival was only days from cancellation because of a lack of funding. However, sponsorship from Lee Kum Kee enabled AET to quickly work with the community to deliver the festival within three months from planning to execution.

Nominator John Dow said: "The 2024 Lunar New Year Festival was an exceptionally successful event. The diverse festival programme provided uplifting and enjoyable experiences for all Wellingtonians and the many visitors to our city.

“The outstanding leadership and organisational skills of the Asian Events Trust team created a framework and platform that brought the wider Asian community together, empowering them to share their culture and tell their stories. Winning the Wellington Airport Regional Community Award is very well deserved. Well done,” said John.

Linda Lim, Chair of AET, expressed her pride and gratitude on behalf of all the communities involved in the festival.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honour for us. It not only recognises the immense contribution of our community to the festival, but also affirms the value of the festival to Wellington.

“This award belongs to our entire community, whose support was instrumental in making the festival a huge success. We are proud to have created a festival where diverse Asian cultures can be celebrated and shared with such enthusiasm.

“We appreciate the award from Wellington Airport and Wellington City Council and wish to dedicate it to everyone who has helped us to make this an iconic event for the city,” says Linda.

