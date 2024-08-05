Poetik Unveils Energetic Anthem ‘VIBE’

Auckland, New Zealand – August 2, 2024- Renowned hip-hop artist Poetik is gearing up to drop his latest single ‘Vibe’ (lead single off his forthcoming album ‘Hurricane Season’ due out October) featuring Biggs 685, Lee Monro, and Raggadat Cris.

Set to release August 2nd, ‘Vibe’ encapsulates the essence of blocking out negativity and embracing the power of good vibes, making it a must-listen. With contributions from talented collaborators Biggs 685, Lee Monro and Raggadat Cris, ‘Vibe’ represents a collective effort to deliver a memorable and impactful musical experience

As anticipation builds for the release of ‘Vibe’ Poetik invites fans and music enthusiasts alike to join him on this journey. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as the release date approaches.

© Scoop Media

