Boh Runga Joins Big Horns Auckland Line-Up

Aotearoa’s biggest and best horn section, live remixing the biggest hits - October 12 in Auckland

Image/Supplied.

Fresh from the back of her incredible Synthony performance over the weekend, Boh Runga is excited to announce she will be joining the BIG HORNS line-up for the Auckland Powerstation show on October 12.

Vocalist and guitarist Boh Runga rose to national prominence as the front woman of 2000s pop-rock band Stellar*. Stellar’s* punch pop rock saw them topping the charts, and making Boh one of the most recognised faces in the New Zealand music scene in the past decade.

She joins other Kiwi royalty on the line-up including living R&B, reggae, hip-hop legend Che Fu; award-winning soul, R&B sensation Ria Hall; and hip-hop chart-topper Kings. Together, they will take the audience on a deep dive into some of the greatest hip-hop and R&B tunes from the 90s and 2000s.

Since the BIG HORNS announcement just last week, early bird tickets have already sold out. General sale is now available and are also expected to sell fast, so get in quickly. Tickets on sale HERE

BIG HORNS is a new and unique, high energy, original musical experience, not to be missed. Saturday October 12 sees Boh Runga, Che Fu, Ria Hall, and Kings performing with an incredible 22-piece live band, including a magnificent 10-piece horn section.

At the helm are two of New Zealand music’s most pivotal figures, musical director Dixon Nacey and trumpeter and arranger for the brass section, Mike Booth.

With back-to-back hits - think new dynamic live arrangements of Warren G’s ‘Regulate’, Tupac’s ‘California Love’, Mary J Blige’s ‘Family Affair’, Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity’, Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’, House of Pain’s ‘Jump Around’ and much much more) - BIG HORNS promises to be a non-stop party of epic proportions.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event featuring a top class cast of New Zealand singing and rapping royalty, alongside New Zealand’s most accomplished horn players and live musicians. Tickets on sale HERE

© Scoop Media

