Rigoletto Set To Thrill Tāmaki Makaurau Next Month

Long held as one of the greatest operas ever written, Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto blends gripping drama, compelling characters and some of the most lush, unforgettable music in the entire operatic canon. This September, in an unmissable Auckland-only season, New Zealand Opera presents a star-studded staging of the late Elijah Moshinsky’s legendary take on this Italian masterwork, by arrangement with Opera Australia.

Dotted with famous tunes like 'La donna è mobile' – so undeniably catchy that it has permeated popular culture in numerous films and commercials – it’s easy to understand why Rigoletto has been a smash-hit since the day it opened in 1850s Venice. Inspired by Federico Fellini’s classic film La Dolce Vita, Moshinsky’s take elevates this already grand opera even further, bringing it to life with a revolving two-story dollhouse set, opulent 1950s Italian costuming, and a scene-stealing Fiat Bambina.

Headlining the outstanding local and international cast, seasoned Australian baritone James Clayton (The Marriage of Figaro, Star Navigator (AU), Macbeth) performs the title role of complex and multifaceted court jester Rigoletto. Rigoletto’s deep humanity and tragic flaws make him one of Verdi's most compelling and magnetic characters, the portrayal of which has seen Clayton receive critical acclaim. “In all the operatic performances I have seen, including some from world stars, I have seen very few that can compare with what Clayton produced [as Rigoletto]”. Max Rashbrooke, Wellington Scoop

“His grief and thirst for revenge…were the stuff of high drama.” The West Australian.

Amitai Pati, the New Zealand-Samoan superstar tenor lauded as 'one of the new lyric voices of the next generation' by Royal Opera House Music Director Antonio Pappano, has returned home from Europe for the season, after making sensational debuts at some of the world's leading opera houses. Known for his acclaimed performances in Semele, Ihitai’Avei’a – Star Navigator, Die Zauberflöte, and as a member of Sol3 Mio, Pati will sing the iconic role of the Duke of Mantua.

Joining Clayton and Pati, lyric soprano Elena Perroni (La Bohème, La traviata, Charlie Parker’s Yardbird), direct from her titular role in West Australian Opera’s Rusalka, makes her NZ Opera debut as tragic heroine Gilda.

Kiwi favourites, bass-baritone Jud Arthur (Don Giovanni, La Bohème, Rigoletto) plays the assassin Sparafucile, and baritone James Harrison (Candide, Carmen, La traviata) takes on Count Monterone respectively. Versatile Australian mezzo-soprano Sian Sharp (Carmen, Aida, Madama Butterfly) will perform the roles of Maddalena and Giovanna. Local rising stars Joel Amosa, Taylor Wallbank, Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono, Sarah Mileham, Te Ohorere Williams and Ipu Laga’aia complete the talented cast.

The gripping plot explores themes of love and revenge, as Rigoletto’s cherished daughter, Gilda, becomes ensnared in the Duke's web of desire and deceit. Helmed by revival director Shane Placentino, who also directed the opera’s wildly successful Australian season in 2023, this New Zealand production will be conducted by award-winning international maestro James Judd, leading the Auckland Philharmonia and New Zealand Opera Chorus.

Placentino says, “Directing Rigoletto is exhilarating. Balancing powerful arias, tragic irony, and societal themes makes staging this masterpiece a compelling and creatively rewarding challenge. Elijah Moshinsky’s production enhances this experience through his sophisticated use of period detail and psychological nuance. I'm excited to hear the thoughts of this terrific cast as we begin rehearsals and, together with conductor James Judd, create a uniquely New Zealand Opera experience of this production”.

A bucket-list opera, Rigoletto unravels a tragic tale of betrayal and retribution, set to Verdi’s most iconic and celebrated music of all-time.

Tickets are on sale now for three performances only, 19-25 September at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

