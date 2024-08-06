Tahiti Overcome Samoa To Finish Top Of Group B

Tahiti have scored a late winner to deny Samoa a semi-final spot at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Papeete. The host’s 2-1 victory at Stade Pater secures top spot in Group B with the result ensuring New Caledonia claim the runner up place on goal difference.

(Photo/OFC Media via Phototek)

Tahiti will play Fiji and New Caledonia – whose 6-2 victory over Solomon Islands earlier in the day gave their chances a boost – will play New Zealand for a place in the final.

The earlier result secured Tahiti’s place in the semi-finals and coach Raiarii Golhen opted to rest several of his star performers, notably captain Tiahiti Colombani.

Tahiti scored from their first real opportunity, through Rohan Tereroa, who rose to meet an in-swinging corner and head home the opener in the 12th minute.

The hosts had chances to extend the lead through Tereroa, with a thunderbolt effort that Mana Fa’apale in the Samoan goal tipped over the bar, and through Teraiefa Hururau, who forced Fa’apale into making a nice saved low down to his right.

Out of nothing Samoa were level on the stroke of half-time when the ball was half cleared in the Tahiti box to Isaac Edward, who rifled a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

The second-half meandered until the 63rd minute when Hururau got in behind the Samoan defence only to be denied by a committed Fa’apale in the Samoan goal.

Despite a wealth of possession Tahiti struggled to find the breakthrough as the likes of Dante Leota and Isikeli Brown were stoic in defence.

Samoa was gutsy and deserve an enormous amount of credit for their effort and composure throughout the match.

13 minutes from time however, Anahoa Aharau broke down the right and crossed across the face of the goal for Anuhea Arapari to fire in what would prove to be the winner.

The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday, August 7 (Tahiti time).

Samoa finish third in Group B and will meet Cook Islands on Thursday (Tahiti time) in the Playoff for 5th place, with Solomon Islands and Vanuatu meeting in the Playoff for 7th place on the same day.

Samoa: 1 (Isaac EDWARD 45+1)

Tahiti: 2 (Rohan TEREROA 12’, Anuhea ARAPAHI 78’)

