Sky New Zealand Originals Award-Winning Series Not Even And Its Gang Of Messy-Ass B*tches Returns For A Second Season

Following winning Best Script: Comedy at last year’s NZTV Awards, Sky New Zealand Originals comedy Not Even returns for season 2 this spring, premiering on Sky Open on Wednesday, 4 September at 9pm, with all episodes available on Neon and Sky Go on the same day.

The irreverent six-part series produced for Sky New Zealand Originals by Ainsley Gardiner MNZM and Georgina Conder for Miss Conception Films (The Breaker Upperers, Cousins) follows the lives of five twenty-something Māori & Pāsifika friends as they crash through life in urban Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, warring first with their cultural identities and then with each other. They are messy-ass b*tches, doing messy-ass things.

While season one left them questioning “Who am I?” and audiences wondering if these friends could ever reconcile their differences, season two sees the gang explore their bad decisions made with good intentions as they try to discover “Where do I belong?”. They are still as petty, selfish, confused and making just as many hella-bad choices, but they’re trying...Where previously they were struggling to understand their cultural identities, they now embrace self-destruction and impulsivity in an attempt to own who they are. Community is rongoā - easy in theory, so much harder in practice.

Creator, writer and director Dana Leaming says, “At the core of my Māori modern city existence has been my Māori brothers and sisters from different mothers and misters. My found community of friends in the city made us who we are. We fought, we drifted apart, some never got back to where they were, and some became lifelong friendships. We were safe, heard, seen and loved. Season two delves into what is important for our group of young Māori and Pasifika, what they mean to each other and why they have to fight for their friendships. They are their rongoā to each other, their sustenance amongst the chaos and isolation of our big capital city.”

Head of Sky New Zealand Originals, Thomas Robins says, “We are thrilled to return Not Even to screens across New Zealand. It was an honour to work with Dana and Miss Conception Films again to make irreverent comedy that showcases unique talent and authentic storytelling through a wonderful Māori and Pasifika lens that pushes the envelope of content in Aotearoa.”

Season two see the series core cast return, with Scotty Cotter as Taaps, Aria Dehar as Ma, Manu Vaea as Pua, Rongopai Tickell as Liz, Tāne Rolfe as Heps, Tanea Heke as Ma’s mother, Amo and Patrick Kuhtze as Ma’s father Bruce.

Not Even season 2 premieres on Sky Open on Wednesday, 4 September at 9pm, with episodes airing weekly. The full season will be available on Neon and Sky Go from 4 September. Season one is available to binge on Neon and Sky Go now. Made with support from NZ On Air.

