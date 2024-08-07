Finalists Set To Be Found At OFC U-16 Men's Championship In Tahiti

Photo Credit OFC Media via Phototek

Two mouthwatering semi-finals are in store at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti tomorrow.

First, Group A winners New Zealand meet Group B runners-up New Caledonia before Group B winners Tahiti meet Group A runners up Fiji.

There is so much on the line with both finalists qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup™ in Qatar next year, while the semi-final losers will get another chance to qualify.

For the first time in OFC tournament history, the winner of the Playoff for 3rd place will also book their place at the expanded 48 team FIFA U-17 World Cup™ next year in Doha.

New Zealand, having scored 23 goals and conceded just one in their three Group A matches, start as firm favourites to get past an improving New Caledonia in the first semi-final.

“We know New Caledonia pretty well from playing against them quite a few times last season, so we know what they’ll bring, lots of pressing, high pressure and high energy,” New Zealand coach Martin Bullock said.

“There’s nothing key for us except continuing to play our own game which has served us well so far in this tournament. We’re looking forward to experiencing knockout football and we recognise that we’re just 90 minutes from potentially qualifying for a World Cup,” Bullock added.

New Caledonia by contrast feel like they have been given a second chance, having started the tournament poorly, losing 2-0 to Samoa. They improved against Tahiti but still lost 2-1, before on a dramatic final day of Group B action, Leo Lopez’s side thumped Solomon Islands 6-2, before Tahiti did them a favour - scoring a late winner to beat Samoa, a result which saw New Caledonia sneak into the semi-finals.

“Before returning to the hotel, we all gathered in the parking lot, with a long exchange of words between players and staff to bring down the excitement of having managed to snatch this qualification and quickly focus on mental and athletic recovery by already looking forward to our semi-final against the New Zealanders,” Lopez said.

“Of course, our opponents are favourites because of their incredible results with an impressive offensive power. But we will try to do the best, hoping to make them doubt a little. In any case, we go our best with a lot of humility and respect for our opponent,” Lopez added.

Tahiti at home with a fully fit squad will start as favourites against Fiji. Coach Raiarii Golhen rested key players for their final group match against Samoa and his side, carrying the weight of expectation of what is sure to be a big vocal home crowd, will be expected to deliver.

"We are analysing Fiji's matches and preparing a game plan," Golhen said.

"We are counting on our home fans to lift us too," he added.

Fiji coach Sunil Kumar is comfortable with the underdog tag. The side hasn’t clicked for a full 90 minutes yet at the tournament, but the coach believes they are close.

“We must be on top of our game. We can't afford to make mistakes in this match. The boys are excited about the match and the opportunity it presents.

"The key will be to stick to the plan and not get carried away by emotions as we are playing them at their home ground,” Kumar said.

The first semi-final kicks off at 3pm with the second semi-final at 6pm (local time). If either match is level after 90 minutes, it will be decided by a penalty shootout with no extra time scheduled at this tournament.

