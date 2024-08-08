RSF Press Freedom Awards 2024

For the past 30 years, the RSF Press Freedom Awards has honored journalists and media outlets whose work has made an exceptional contribution to the defense or promotion of press freedom across the world. This year, winners will be chosen in six categories: Courage, Impact, Independence, Lucas Dolega-SAIF Photo Prize, Mohamed Maïga-African Investigative Journalism Award, and Christophe Deloire-Lifetime Achievement Award.

In recent years, the ceremony has been held in Paris, Taipei, London, and Brussels. The 2024 ceremony will mark the first time the awards have been held in the United States. More details and ticket purchasing options coming soon, in the meantime, please visit this link.

SAVE THE DATE

RSF PRESS FREEDOM AWARDS 2024

December 3, 2024 from 6 - 9 PM EST

at the National Museum of Women in the Arts

in Washington DC

