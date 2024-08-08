Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
RSF Press Freedom Awards 2024

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 9:10 am
Press Release: Reporters Without Borders

For the past 30 years, the RSF Press Freedom Awards has honored journalists and media outlets whose work has made an exceptional contribution to the defense or promotion of press freedom across the world. This year, winners will be chosen in six categories: Courage, Impact, Independence, Lucas Dolega-SAIF Photo Prize, Mohamed Maïga-African Investigative Journalism Award, and Christophe Deloire-Lifetime Achievement Award.

In recent years, the ceremony has been held in Paris, Taipei, London, and Brussels. The 2024 ceremony will mark the first time the awards have been held in the United States. More details and ticket purchasing options coming soon, in the meantime, please visit this link.

SAVE THE DATE 
RSF PRESS FREEDOM AWARDS 2024 

December 3, 2024 from 6 - 9 PM EST
at the National Museum of Women in the Arts
in Washington DC

