Barbara Kendall Made An Olympian For Life

New Zealand Olympic legend Barbara Kendall has been recognised with a lifetime honour by the World Olympians Association (WOA).

Kendall, a three-time Olympic medallist, has been made an Olympian for Life by the WOA, an accolade bestowed to just five Olympians at each edition of the Olympic Games.

The recognition is reserved for Olympians who have drawn on their Olympic experiences to make the world a better place by promoting the Olympic Values at every stage of their lives.

Kendall has remained deeply involved in sport since she finished competing. She has served as a coach, ambassador, IOC Member, and has sat on numerous national and international sporting boards and commissions.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into the Olympic movement and making the world a better place through sport, so to have that recognised at a global level is a real honour,” said Kendall.

“When I first started athletes were to be seen not heard, we broke down a lot of barriers over the years and to see athletes now and the opportunities they have is just great.

“It goes to show that if you want to make a difference, you can.”

NZOC President Liz Dawson extended her congratulations to Kendall.

“Barbara is one of our most successful Olympians and since competing has continued to give back to the movement. She embodies the Olympic spirit,” said Dawson.

“We are incredibly proud to see her honoured as an Olympian for Life, this is testament to her longstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement and her relentless pursuit of excellence and equity in sport."

Kendall's career spans five Olympic Games. She won a gold medal in Barcelona 1992, silver in Atlanta 1996, and bronze in Sydney 2000. Her 21-year career in windsurfing also saw her win 11 World Championship medals and 25 National titles.

Off the water, her contributions to sports administration and athlete advocacy have been longstanding and varied. The NZOC congratulates her as an extremely worthy recipient of the Olympian for Life award.

A full list of Kendall's achievements is available here. Her bio is available here.

