STELLAR To Celebrate 25th Anniversary By Performing The Album In Its Entirely In Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Plus 1

For the first time, beloved New Zealand band Stellar* will perform their Mix album in its entirety, in honour of the multi-platinum album’s 25th anniversary.

Stellar* fans can also look forward to the band performing favourites from their other albums Magic Line and Something Like Strangers, as well as a surprise or two.

The New Zealand tour – announced on 8.8.24 (exactly 25 years since its release) sees the original Mix-era line-up – Boh Runga, Andrew Maclaren, Kurt Shanks, Chris van de Geer – performing together at:

Friday 28 March, Q Theatre, Auckland

Saturday 29 March, The Piano, Christchurch

Sunday 30 March, Old St Pauls, Wellington.

A 48-hour ticket presale begins 9am Tuesday 13 August at plus1.co.nz

Tickets are on general sale at 9am Thursday 15 August, also at plus1.co.nz

Stellar* will take a deep dive into the Mix album, performing every song, including hits like Violent, Part Of Me, Every Girl, and Undone, through to hidden gems like Slow Burn, Breather and If You Lied.

Mix – produced by Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey - reached Number 1 in New Zealand’s album chart, sold 75,000 copies (5x Platinum) and charted for a staggering 42 weeks. At the subsequent NZ Music Awards, stellar* won 7 Tui awards. The album catapulted them on to a 9-date tour across Australia and New Zealand with Alanis Morrisette and Garbage; tour dates in Europe, as well as their own sold-out headline shows throughout the country.

Their next two albums Magic Line and Something Like Strangers – also reached the NZ Top 10 - cementing the band’s status as innovative blenders of electronic sounds, rock, and hook-laden melodies.

Since reforming in late 2017 to perform Maxine at the NZ Music Awards as a tribute to Hall of Fame inductee Sharon O’Neill, the band has toured the country and played major festival dates alongside Billy Idol, Shihad, the feelers, Dave Dobbyn, LAB and more.

