Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Magical Midsummer Returns For Christmas

Photo Credit: Stephen A’Court

With the sparkling Christmas season comes the return of the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s (RNZB) enchanting A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Following a spectacular premiere in 2015 with a subsequent international tour, and unseen outside Wellington for almost a decade, this whimsical ballet created for the RNZB by Liam Scarlett will captivate audiences once more, from 24 October to 24 December 2024.

RNZB principal partner Ryman Healthcare NZ CEO, Cheyne Chalmers, says, "It is an honour to celebrate our much-loved partnership with the Royal New Zealand Ballet as they bring the enchanting A Midsummer Night's Dream to life.

“As we mark a decade of collaboration, our commitment to supporting the arts and the extraordinary talent of the Royal NZ Ballet remains steadfast. We are thrilled to be part of this magical production and eagerly anticipate the joy and inspiration it will bring to audiences across New Zealand."

A Midsummer Night’s Dream became an overnight sensation with its debut met by full houses and critical acclaim. Tracy Grant Lord’s stunning set and costume designs, with Kendall Smith’s brilliant lighting, bring Shakespeare’s timeless characters and enchanted wood to life in a visually splendid performance that enchants audiences of all ages with glorious choreography, humour and Mendelssohn’s iconic music.

RNZB Soloist Shaun James Kelly says, “Being one of the original ‘Pucks’ in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2015 continues to be one of the highlights of my decade with the RNZB. Bringing this iconic character to life and hearing the laughs and gasps of the audience as the story unfolds is truly magical – it’s funny, quirky and unashamedly romantic. Flying across the stage, in the magical forest world, is pure delight for the dancers and audiences.”

RNZB Artistic Director Ty King-Wall says, “What a treat it is for us to be bringing our sparkling 2024 season to a close with A Midsummer Night’s Dream. There is so much to behold and to treasure in this production, for children and children at heart alike. Tracy Grant Lord’s set is a marvel that makes you want to jump up out of your seat and explore, and Liam Scarlett’s marvellously inventive, intricate and richly layered choreography brings this magical array of characters to life.”

The Ryman Healthcare Season of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be conducted by the esteemed Hamish McKeich with performances in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland featuring Orchestra Wellington, the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and the Auckland Philharmonia.

This Christmas, the RNZB brings this glittering ballet to stages across Aotearoa, offering a treat for audiences of all ages, and a perfect celebration of ballet, music, and theatrical wonder. Performances will take place in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Napier, Rotorua, Auckland, and Takapuna.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a co-production with Queensland Ballet.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Season Information

Wellington

St Jame’s Theatre

24 to 27 October

Christchurch

Isaac Theatre Royal

31 October to 2 November

Dunedin

Regent Theatre

7 November

Palmerston North

Regent on Broadway

12 November

Napier

Municipal Theatre

16 to 17 November

Rotorua

Sir Howard Morrison Centre

21 November

Auckland

Aotea Centre

5 to 8 December

Takapuna

Bruce Mason Centre

13 to 14 December

