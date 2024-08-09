Sir Sam Neill To Sell Cast-autographed Funko Pops! Collection To Support Child Refugees

Sam Neill (Photo/Supplied)

One of New Zealand’s best-known stars Sir Sam Neill is helping bring much-needed support to child refugees by putting his personal collection of star-signed Jurassic Park Funko Pops! up for auction.

Neill, who plays the legendary Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, is selling cast-autographed Funko Pops! from various Jurassic Park films through Propstore, one of the world’s leading vendors of entertainment memorabilia. The auction closes August 17, with all proceeds going to Save the Children’s work supporting children living in refugee camps.

In a video to promote the auction, Neill shows each of the items up for grabs for movie buffs everywhere:

"They’re all signed. They’re unopened. No one else has this set in the world. They’re absolutely invaluable. And you will want to go for the auction and get these.

"Look here’s me, rather cruelly with a grey beard and a hat of course… you won’t want to miss out on this, will you?"

The lot includes five unboxed Funko Pops! of No. 39 Park Vehicle, which comes with an Ellie Sattler figure; No. 547 Dr. Ian Malcolm; No. 585 Owen Grady; No. 590 Claire Dearing; and No. 1221 Dr. Alan Grant. Each figure features an autograph by their respective actors: Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Neill, on the plastic windows of the box.

"Today, 27 million people have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution," says Save the Children New Zealand Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee.

"And at a time when half of the world's refugees are children, Sir Sam’s generous contribution for child refugees is more important than ever."

Ms Coetzee says Neill's donation will go towards helping the nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, the largest refugee settlement in the world. Save the Children is providing integrated, inclusive, and quality primary health care services to refugees and the local host community through its health posts in Camp 4 and Camp 20.

Neill is the recipient of the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, the Longford Lyell Award, the New Zealand Film Award and the Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actor. He also has three Golden Globe and two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor at the 2023 Logies.

About Save the Children NZ:

Save the Children works in 120 countries across the world. The organisation responds to emergencies and works with children and their communities to ensure they survive, learn and are protected.

Save the Children NZ currently supports international programmes in Fiji, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. Areas of work include child protection, education and literacy, disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, and alleviating child poverty.

