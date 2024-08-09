Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Cumgirl8 Announce Debut Label LP The 8th Cumming Out October 4th On 4AD+New Single 'Karma Police' Out Now

Friday, 9 August 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: The Label

(Photo/Supplied)

Like a scantily clad Creature from the Black Lagoon, Manhattan four-piece cumgirl8 has emerged from their primordial goo, resurrecting in striking full colour with a highly-anticipated announcement of new music. After coming-of-age with their introductory self-titled EP (2020), experiencing their own end with their RIPcumgirl8 EP (2021), and witnessing a twisted vision of the afterlife through their first EP on 4AD phantasea pharm (2023), cumgirl8 is now on the cusp of their 8th cumming by way of their long-awaited debut LP of that name, out on 4 October.

To commemorate the announcement of the record today, cumgirl8 have additionally shared the record’s first single, ‘Karma Police,’ alongside an accompanying visualiser. With the track, the band deliver not a Radiohead cover, but a chaotic tour story of missed flights and stolen luggage delivered with a hailstorm of angular glittering keys, propulsive swirling riffs, and darkwave night club whispers akin to Gina X, Essential Logic, & Delta 5. Capitalising on the band’s historic "gothic pop and scuzzy dance-punk studded with horny prose" (Pitchfork), the track portrays a fluorescent snapshot of their recent US headline shows, global festival appearances, and support slots with Le Tigre, L7, and Bratmobile

