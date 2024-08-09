Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
THE SMILE (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood + Tom Skinner) Reveal New Single 'Don't Get Me Started'

Friday, 9 August 2024
The Smile. Photo Credit: Frank Lebon

The Smile have today released a new track 'Don’t Get Me Started' with an accompanying video, directed by audiovisual artist Weirdcore (Aphex Twin, Charli xcx, Radiohead).

'Don’t Get Me Started' follows a very limited edition 2-track 12-inch single released last week through record shops globally. The double A-side comprises 'Don’t Get Me Started' and another new song, 'The Slip', sleeved in XL’s iconic housebag, re-designed by Stanley Donwood.

'Don’t Get Me Started' debuted during The Smile’s UK tour dates in March this year, in support of the band’s second album Wall Of Eyes, released in January. 'Don’t Get Me Started' was produced and mixed by Sam Petts-Davies, who produced Wall Of Eyes, and recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios.

'Don’t Get Me Started' is the first new music from The Smile since their acclaimed album Wall Of Eyes, which charted at Number 3 in the UK album charts and received fantastic reviews from The Guardian, The Times, The Independent, The FT, NME, Rolling Stone UK and more.

