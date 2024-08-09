Solomon Islands Overcome Vanuatu To Earn 7th Place Finish

A 73rd minute penalty from captain Kennedy Sihiu has secured the Solomon Islands a 1-0 win over Vanuatu and 7th place at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti.

There was plenty riding on the match with the loser relegated to playing in the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship Qualifying tournament next year.

(Photo Credit/OFC Media via Phototek)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was a tense and closely fought affair from the outset. The Solomon Islands had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 6th minute when Carlwin Wane hit the post after being set up by Allen Makana.

Vanuatu captain Jefpta Taravaki then unleashed a stinger of a shot in the 16th minute that Solomon Islands keeper did well to tip past the left-hand post.

In the 30th minute Makana forced a great save out of Junior Kaltaliu in the Vanuatu goal with a stinging right foot effort that was tipped over the bar.

Solomon Islands thought they had a penalty when Ashley Kwaimasia went down in the box, but it wasn’t given, and the two teams went to the break scoreless.

Vanuatu substitute Yajima Tug conjured up his side’s best effort in the second-half when he received a bobbling ball on the edge of the box and fired the ball just wide of the upright to the relief of Eddie Ngava Aefi in the Solomon Islands goal.

With the match seemingly heading for a penalty shootout, Ashley Kwaimasia was pushed in the box and his captain stepped up and converted from the spot for what proved to be the decisive goal for Solomon Islands

Jerryson Paiataure almost levelled for Vanuatu with 12 minutes remaining after a jinking run into the box, but his rasping effort went just wide.

Vanuatu: 0

Solomon Islands: 1 (Kennedy Sihiu 73’ (P)

