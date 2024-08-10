Waitangi Tribunal Lawyer Joins Forces With National Library Of NZ - E Oho! ‘Wake Up’ Aotearoa

A pocket guide titled, Understanding Te Tiriti, authored by lawyer Roimata Smail, has skyrocketed to become a New Zealand best-seller, earning her a prestigious invitation from the National Library of New Zealand.

On Tuesday 13 August from 12.10 – 1.30pm in the Library Auditorium she will be giving a public talk about the Treaty of Waitangi to demystify common misconceptions and backfill gaps.

“When I was at school, I really didn’t learn anything about Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The knowledge has come from twenty years on the job representing claimants,” said Ms Smail.

“What I have learned is that Te Tiriti is not complex, nor are the principles. I’m honoured to be asked by the National Library to share what I know as part of the libraries E Oho! Waitangi series.”

Dr. Tanja Schubert-McArthur, Kaiārahi and Learning Facilitator at the National Library of New Zealand, Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa, extended this opportunity as part of the library's mission to amplify its impact through strategic collaboration.

“We started the E Oho! Waitangi series in 2021 to address the existing knowledge gap in our country on topics of Aotearoa and the history of Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Dr Schubert-McArthur said.

The library houses the original documents of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni — Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand.

E Oho! Is an extension of the He Tohu tour, the permanent exhibition of these iconic constitutional documents that have shaped Aotearoa.

“E oho! translates to ‘wake up’ in reo Māori, and that’s exactly what we aim to do by bringing in inspiring speakers and experts, so participants can be awakened to different perspectives, see history in a different light and reflect on the role they play.”

“These talks provide a safe space for manuhiri to come in and expand their knowledge and understanding. Regardless of how little or how much someone knows, they are welcome to listen, engage and learn at the E oho! series. Like the whakataukī of He Tohu: He whakapapa kōrero, he whenua kura – Talking about our past to create a better future.”

Roimata believes the facts are simple. She is looking forward to explaining more this week to Wellingtonians.

“What has made it seem complicated for us today as a nation, is that for 184 years the Crown has ignored what it agreed to in Te Tiriti,” she said.

Compounding this is the reality that 52% of Kiwis admit they’re “not confident in their understanding of the principles of the Treaty of New Zealand”.

In a separate poll, the Human Rights Commission also identified that “overall, 32% haven’t read any version or summary of the Treaty/Te Tiriti” and the role of education is pivotal if the rights are to be realised.

This is not a new conversation however it’s reaching more and more prominence as our nation reconciles the agreed Te Tiriti with The Treaty so undertakings in this covenant are not watered down.”

“For the uninitiated, the Waitangi Tribunal reports, He Whakaputanga me te Tiriti and Tino Rangatiratanga me te Kāwanatanga are a great starting point reinforcing what leading scholars – both Māori and Pākehā – have been saying for a generation or more.”

© Scoop Media

